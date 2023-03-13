Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Jonnu Smith surprisingly being traded to Falcons

By Jordy McElroy,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpNNu_0lHME5sJ00

It isn’t even Wednesday, and the New England Patriots have already started making big moves.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the team had traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick. It was an addition by subtraction sort of move with the Patriots moving on from a prominent player for what was basically a salary dump agreement.

Smith was expected to be the second-richest contract in the 2023 season with a $17.2 million salary cap hit. The only player with a bigger hit would have been the Patriots’ best defensive player, outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Finding a willing trade partner ahead of free agency could be key for a Patriots team that clearly needs help at offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver and safety.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spent time working as a tight ends coach and offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans when Smith still played for the team. So this is a situation where there was familiarity between the coach and player that led to a move coming to fruition.

As for the Patriots, they are now in a better place to address the aforementioned positions of need, along with possibly adding an elite playmaker to keep the roster afloat in an AFC East division that looks like a juggernaut on the rise.

The team still has Hunter Henry as its top tight end, and they could potentially add another playmaker in a draft full of talent at the position. Smith is a very good player, but this was one of those situations where the fit didn’t work.

He regressed in the Patriots’ offense to the point where he wasn’t even a factor in the red zone. In eight games in 2022, he didn’t score a single touchdown for the Patriots.

So the team moved off his exorbitant contract and cleared up cap space in the same year as one of the most talent-rich drafts at the tight end position. It might be a surprise that the Patriots found a trade partner, but the move itself makes all of the sense in the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
'Really Good Prospects': Falcons GM, Coach at Georgia Pro Day?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons Reportedly Closing In On Deal With Darius Slayton
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys Big Trade Today
Dallas, TX2 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Steelers Sign 2 Players In NFL Free Agency | Contract Details, Reaction
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN14 hours ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Jets Had Perfect Tweet After Aaron Rodgers Said He Wants to Play For Them
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA22 hours ago
Highlights of every Bears free agent addition (so far)
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Jessie Bates, Samaje Perine helped Cody Ford land with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Another report linking Patriots to Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Big takeaways from the Steelers gutting the inside linebacker depth chart
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals Buzz regarding free agents, draft picks, and more!
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy