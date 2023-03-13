Open in App
Milledgeville, GA
Javon Bullard's hometown honors him with key to the city

By Joe Vitale,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmpRb_0lHLpCVP00

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard had a fantastic postseason for the Bulldogs during their second consecutive national title run.

Bullard was named Defensive MVP in both the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff championship game. Against TCU in the title game, Bullard forced three turnovers as the Dawgs won 65-7.

Bullard hails from Milledgeville, Georgia, a town located in Baldwin County. Bullard was celebrated by his hometown with a parade and a key to the city on what is now called “Javon Bullard Day.”

Watch below, via WMAZ:

Bullard returns to Georgia for his junior season and is considered to be one of the best returning defensive backs in the nation for next season.

Pro Football Focus named Bullard as the No. 7 returning cornerback in the nation for next season, the only slot corner to make the list.

