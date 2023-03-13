Javon Bullard's hometown honors him with key to the city
By Joe Vitale,
4 days ago
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard had a fantastic postseason for the Bulldogs during their second consecutive national title run.
Bullard was named Defensive MVP in both the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff championship game. Against TCU in the title game, Bullard forced three turnovers as the Dawgs won 65-7.
Bullard hails from Milledgeville, Georgia, a town located in Baldwin County. Bullard was celebrated by his hometown with a parade and a key to the city on what is now called “Javon Bullard Day.”
Watch below, via WMAZ:
Bullard returns to Georgia for his junior season and is considered to be one of the best returning defensive backs in the nation for next season.
