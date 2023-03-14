March Madness bracket predictions: Expert picks, upsets, winners, odds & more for 2023 NCAA Tournament
By Brandon Schlager,
3 days ago
The 2023 NCAA Tournament is finally upon us. The first round of March Madness matchups will begin Thursday, which means you have just hours to submit a bracket to that person in the office who organizes the pool every year and sends a dozen e-mails about it in the process.
We at The Sporting News have put together plenty of content to help prepare you to make relatively educated decisions when filling out your bracket — and to enjoy the tournament in general.
Here's a roundup of our March Madness bracket predictions, regional previews, upset picks, tournament odds and more to help guide you through the NCAA Tournament.
No. 1 overall seed Alabama (+800) and defending champion Kansas (+800) are next in line, followed by Purdue (+1100) to round out the No. 1 seeds. The second tier of UCLA , Arizona , Texas and UConn are slightly sneakier bets to win it all but still have the high-end talent to erase the chalk.
A team seeded 3 or lower has won the NCAA Tournament only five times since 1990, but it's always possible — especially in a season filled with as much uncertainty as this one. The lowest seed to win the NCAA Tournament was No. 8 Villanova in 1985.
March Madness odds 2023
Team
Odds
Houston
+550
Kansas
+800
Alabama
+800
Purdue
+1100
UCLA
+1200
Arizona
+1200
Texas
+1600
UConn
+1600
Gonzaga
+1800
Baylor
+1800
You can check out the opening odds for the entire field of 68 here .
March Madness bracket predictions 2023
It wouldn't be enough to just have one expert tell you who they think will win it all, so we got several writers to submit their NCAA Tournament predictions to help you deflect blame when your bracket busts in the first round. Here are our experts' picks to reach the 2023 Final Four with links to their full bracket analysis.
Upsets in the NCAA Tournament are never easy to predict. If they were, it wouldn't be called March Madness. However, there are always at least a few underseeded teams every year that pull off an upset or two in the first weekend and go on a Cinderella run. It's just a matter of uncovering them.
The Sporting News' Bill Bender broke down his nine sleeper teams most likely to pull off an upset in 2023.
Oral Roberts (Round 1 opponent: Duke -6.5)
Oral Roberts checks a lot of boxes as a No. 12 seed – almost so many that the upset pick might become a 50/50 game. The Golden Eagles rank third in the nation in points per game (84.2) and they commit just 9.4 turnovers per game at that pace. Max Abmas – the hero of the last Sweet 16 run – averages 22 points per game and made 117 3-pointers, and 7-foot-5 center Connor Vanover is a matchup problem. This is coach Paul Mills' best team, but Duke is a tough first-round matchup. The Blue Devils limit opposing teams to a 30.6% mark from three-point range. We like Oral Roberts, but we hate the first-round matchup.
Charleston (Round 1 opponent: San Diego State -5.5)
Pat Kelsey leads No. 12 Charleston to the NCAA tournament in his second season, and senior guard Dalton Bolton and Ante Brzovic – a 6-foot-10 sophomore from Croatia – are a tough inside-outside combination. Charleston scored 80.8 points per game and ranked fourth in the nation in total rebounds (40.5). That's a style that can make anybody uncomfortable, especially in the second half. In five previous tournament appearances, the Cougars advanced to the second round once and lost by 10 points or less each season. If Charleston can beat San Diego State – which won't be easy – they could offer a true test for Virginia in the second round.
Read the rest of The Sporting News' sleeper picks here .
If simple picks aren't your cup of tea, Mike DeCourcy has gone ahead and broken down all four of the bracket's regions for some in-depth analysis of the best storylines, most likely upsets and more. We've also got stats and sleepers that could decide each region.
South Region : No. 1 overall seed Alabama has been college basketball's most dominant team. If the Tide aren’t in the Final Four, it’ll be the biggest upset since Duke and Zion Williamson missed in 2019.
Midwest Region : Texas looks to be a class above in a region where the best team is dealing with a major injury, the third-best team struggles on defense, the fourth-best team is inconsistent and the fifth-best team will have a tough time escaping the first round
West Region : UConn has the sort of high-end performance on both ends of the court that suggests the Huskies could be national championship material. But sharing a bracket with Kansas and UCLA means the West will be a gauntlet.
East Region : Duke looms large in its first tournament of the post-Coach K era. The Blue Devils have a challenging road of No. 4 Tennessee, No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Marquette to make it to Houston, but they're good enough to manage.
NCAA Tournament bracket and betting tips
Play the odds : Know each seed's history when picking your Final Four and championship teams.
Upset alerts : These sleepers and Cinderella candidates are most likely to bust your bracket in Round 1, according to The Sporting News' model.
Best Final Four bets : The Sporting News breaks down Vegas odds as well as our own projection model to come up with the most likely team to advance to the Final Four in each region.
Best prop bets : For those who are tired trying to pick the perfect bracket, prop bets can be a more efficient way to win money off March Madness.
Round 1 best bets, parlays : SN's guide to the odds, lines, and point spreads for every game as well as the best bets and parlays to consider in Round 1 of March Madness.
Sporting News Player of the Year : Purdue's Zach Edey joins rare company as winner of the award, which includes legends like George Mikan (1945) and Bob Kurland (1946), repeat winners Oscar Robertson (1958-60) and Michael Jordan (1983 and 1984) and Purdue's one previous winner, Glenn Robinson, in 1994.
