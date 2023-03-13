Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Henry Cejudo says fighting Merab Dvalishvili would be 'easy money'

By Farah Hannoun,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iOwz_0lHLGa1s00

Henry Cejudo wasn’t too impressed with Merab Dvalishvili’s dominant win over Petr Yan at UFC Fight Night 221.

Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) attempted a UFC record 49 takedowns en route to a shutout unanimous decision win this past Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. Although Cejudo predicted that outcome, he vows that Dvalishvili wouldn’t have this type of success against him.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) challenges Dvalishvili’s training partner, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, at UFC 288 on May 6. He sees Sterling as a more stern challenge.

“For my fight with Sterling, I have a feeling he’s gonna fight the way he fought Pedro Munhoz. I’m expecting that,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “Real high pace, real volume, a lot of movement, a lot of lateral stuff, but he could also come in and just wing.

“These guys are the same fighters all the time. Aljamain, he just flows with his fighting, he’s a freestyler. This guy (Dvalishvili), you know he’s gonna press, you know he’s gonna do all this to shoot. This is why a guy like Merab would be easy money. I’d hurt that dude. I’d let him in on my legs, make him carry my weight, and then take him down.”

Cejudo thinks he could end up fighting Dvalishvili sooner than expected. “Triple C” is still convinced that Sterling won’t make it to their fight and wants Dvalishvili as the backup.

“Dear Dana White, I’m over here watching the No. 2 and No. 3 contenders, and I’ve got a feeling that (Aljamain) is more likely to back out of this fight,” Cejudo said on Twitter. “So that being said, why don’t you give me Merab? Give me Merab since Sean O’Malley wants to wait. He wants to take his time. Why we don’t make Merab the backup at UFC 288. Why don’t we do it that way?

“That way it’s both of these training partners, because I have a feeling Aljamain is going to eventually back out, but I want to make sure. It’s going to be the same game plan from both of these chumps: wrestle, strike, every time they throw something heavy, they go in for takedowns. Anyway, Dana White, if you’re listening to me, let’s have Merab as a backup, Newark, N.J., UFC 288, because I want both of them. If I can fight both of them the same night, they can both get it.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic UFC title fight suddenly in jeopardy — ‘Stop wasting everyone’s time’
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Jets Had Perfect Tweet After Aaron Rodgers Said He Wants to Play For Them
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA21 hours ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
St. John's steals NCAA tourney play-in win on last-second layup over Purdue
West Lafayette, IN15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy