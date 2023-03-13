Time to checkyour home’ssmoke detectors

Spring must really be just around the corner if it is time to “spring forward.”

If you haven’t already, set your clocks ahead one hour, aws Daylight Saving Time began early Sunday mornng.

Also, it’s a good time to check the batteries in your home’s smoke detectors. If you have no detectors in your home, this would be a great time to install them.

Public safety officials have said a properly installed and maintained smoke detector is the only thing in homes that can alert families to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether you are awake or asleep, a working smoke detector is always on alert, scanning the air for fire and smoke.

Almost two-thirds of home fire deaths result from fires in properties without a working smoke detector, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The association says a working smoke detector can help individuals and their loved ones escape a deadly home fire. It can also help save the lives of firefighters who would otherwise have to risk their lives by searching a burning home for residents.

Here are some important safety tips offered by various agencies:

• Install smoke detectors on every level of your home and outside every sleeping area. If a family member sleeps with the door closed, install one inside the sleeping area as well.

• Hallways longer than 30 feet should have a smoke detector at each end.

• Install smoke detectors at the top of each stairwell.

• Smoke detectors in kitchens should be kept away from cooking fumes or smoking areas.

• Install smoke detectors on walls at least 12 inches from the ceiling, not in a corner.

• Sweep them off every month. Too much dust will hinder operation.

• Most smoke detectors are battery operated. These batteries must be tested regularly and, in most cases, should be replaced at least once or twice annually. And a good time to replace them is when the time changes twice a year.

• Smoke detectors do not last forever. Check the manufacture/expiration date on the smoke detectors and replace as necessary. Replace any smoke detectors that are more than 10 years old.

• Replace batteries if the detector “chirps.”

• Never disable a smoke detector.

As we said, spring is near, arriving here at 5:24 p.m. on Monday, March 23. Let’s be ready for it.

Source: Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen