Akon's Artist Costa Titch Passes Away Hours After Collapsing On Stage

Photo: Getty Images

South African rapper Costa Titch has passed away just hours after he collapsed on stage during a major performance.



On Saturday, March 11, the rapper, who was signed to Akon's Konvict Kulture imprint, was in the middle of his set at Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Midway through his performance, Costa Titch randomly fell to the floor. Once his background dancers helped him up, the rapper fell again and was immediately carried off the festival stage. Hours after his incident was shared to social media, his family confirmed that he had died at age 27.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door," his family wrote in the statement. "Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name 'Costa Titch,” the statement said. “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”



“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth," the statement continued. "As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves. The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord."



Costa Titch was a prominent artist in the amapiano scene. The South African rapper had been making a name for himself in the music industry since 2014. Earlier this year, Akon signed him to his record label, Konvict Kulture Global, in February following the success of his song "Big Flexa" and "Activate." Akon also hopped on the "Big Flexa (Remix)" last month.



Titch's death comes not long after fellow South African rapper AKA passed away after he was shot and killed last month. Rest in peace, Costa Titch.