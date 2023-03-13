Open in App
New decorative crosswalks installed in Sylmar

By KCAL-News Staff,

3 days ago

New decorative crosswalks were installed along San Fernando Road in hopes to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians in the area.

This is the first installation of the "Moving Beauty Pathway," which is a series of pedestrian improvements along San Fernando Road between Polk Street and Hubbard Street aimed at improving safety while enhancing the aesthetic quality of the urban landscape in Sylmar.

"The Moving Beauty Pathway" plan was created through a community-driven process funded by the Great Streets Initiative, a program created by the Mayor's Office. Tia Chuchas's plan received a $500,000 build grant to implement the improvements.

This first phase of work, featuring decorative crosswalks, will be applied to the following intersections:
• Paddock Street and San Fernando Road
• Oro Grande Street and San Fernando Road
• Astoria Street and San Fernando Road

The Aztec symbols of "Xochitl," meaning "flower" and "Ollin," meaning "movement" will be painted between the lines of the existing continental crosswalk. The addition of high visibility elements at intersections are intended to bring greater visibility to pedestrian crossings for safety,while in this case also celebrating community history and culture through public art.

The decorative crosswalks were funded by an additional $250,000 secured by Councilwoman Rodriguez.

