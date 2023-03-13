New York Giants Draft Prospect: IOL Jon Gaines II

A former three-star recruit out of Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he was the 152nd-ranked offensive tackle and the 12th-highest-graded Wisconsin prospect during the 2018 recruiting cycle.
Notables
An interior offensive lineman who played all 932 2022 snaps at right guard for the UCLA Bruins. He has 1,886 total snaps at right guard through five seasons of college football, but he also has 218 snaps at left guard, 184 at center, and 94 at right tackle. In 2022, he surrendered a pair of sacks and hits, 14 hurries, and 18 pressures.
He finished his college career surrendering five sacks and 52 pressures. His offensive line was selected as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2022, and he was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 player. Gaines tested as one of the best OL athletes at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He had the best short shuttle for the position at the event; the short shuttle is typically predictive of NFL success.
Strengths
Tested as an elite athlete - played as one, albeit he needs to work on his center of gravity and balance in pass protection
Quick feet, loose hips, excellent explosiveness
Generates force through his hips into contact - good play strength in the run game when the technique is adequate
Very good overall run blocker with exceptional range
Displays solid overall upper body strength upon contact
Does well in combo situations
Can reach the outside shoulder of nose tackles and swivel his hips around to seal
Perfect for a zone-blocking scheme
Excellent skip-pull (something Josh Ezeudu displayed a lot at UNC last year)
Does a solid job framing his block and contacting defenders in space
A very controlled player while on the move
Good angles of pursuit up to the second level
Adequate overall pass protector with a lot of upside (needs refinement)
Great feet in pass protection
Solid ability to perceive twists and react
Recognizes blitzers and reacts well to eliminate the threat
Too frequently popped up out of his stance in pass protection
Also allowed pad level to rise in pass protection gradually - leading to balance issues
Typically has a solid anchor, but pad-level issues led too more grade conceded than necessary
Technique in pass protection needs work
Lunges too often with his punch; reactive pass rushers got around him
His overall hand technique needs improvement/refinement
Is an older prospect
Summary
Jon Gaines II is a very good run blocker who ideally fits in a zone-blocking scheme due to his overall body control and athletic ability while moving. Gaines II combines quick feet and excellent change of direction skills with agility and impressive mental processing to understand how to eliminate threats and maximize offensive success on any given play.
His elite combine will help him rise up draft boards, but he’s a better run blocker than a pass protector. Most of his issues in pass protection are correctable ( punches & lunges, pops out of stance/high pad level, handling of counter moves, erratic initial punch, etc. ). His baseline athletic traits and intelligence make it plausible that he could be a developmental player with the upside to start in the right scheme.
He’s not a bruiser, but not many offensive linemen can move like Gaines II, which - in terms of movement ability - reminds me a bit of Josh Ezeudu from last year’s draft, albeit Gaines II tested better than Ezeudu. Gaines II could be looking at a selection similar to Ezeudu, and he’ll be an ideal fit for a zone-oriented blocking scheme.
