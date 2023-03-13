Daniel Kaelin to Missouri: Nation's No. 25 quarterback chooses Tigers over Colorado, North Carolina

The Missouri Tigers have their man.

On Monday, Bellevue West (Nebraska) quarterback Daniel Kaelin announced his commitment to Missouri over fellow finalists Colorado and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal-caller, who is rated the nation's No. 25 quarterback , visited over the weekend and quietly informed the coaching staff he was ready to commit.

That news became public via Kaelin's social media:

"It truly felt like home for me," he said. "They recruited me the hardest and best of any of the schools. I built a great relationship with coach (Eliah) Drink(witz) and coach (Kenny) Moore. It's close to home and I was actually born in Missouri."

For the Nebraska signal-caller, the final piece was his recent visit.

"I knew going into the visit this weekend that I could walk out committed unless something went wrong," he said. "It went really well and was everything I wanted it to be."

As a junior, Kaelin was a Nebraska first-team all-state selection, accumulating 3,361 yards and 39 total touchdowns.

He quickly accrued double-digit offers before narrowing it down to his final three.

Kaelin plans to graduate early and arrive at Missouri in January.

Junior season highlights