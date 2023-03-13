Open in App
Columbia, MO
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Daniel Kaelin to Missouri: Nation's No. 25 quarterback chooses Tigers over Colorado, North Carolina

By Andrew Nemec,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHKTH_0lHKrWz600

The Missouri Tigers have their man.

On Monday, Bellevue West (Nebraska) quarterback Daniel Kaelin announced his commitment to Missouri over fellow finalists Colorado and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound signal-caller, who is rated the nation's No. 25 quarterback , visited over the weekend and quietly informed the coaching staff he was ready to commit.

That news became public via Kaelin's social media:

"It truly felt like home for me," he said. "They recruited me the hardest and best of any of the schools. I built a great relationship with coach (Eliah) Drink(witz) and coach (Kenny) Moore. It's close to home and I was actually born in Missouri."

For the Nebraska signal-caller, the final piece was his recent visit.

"I knew going into the visit this weekend that I could walk out committed unless something went wrong," he said. "It went really well and was everything I wanted it to be."

As a junior, Kaelin was a Nebraska first-team all-state selection, accumulating 3,361 yards and 39 total touchdowns.

He quickly accrued double-digit offers before narrowing it down to his final three.

Kaelin plans to graduate early and arrive at Missouri in January.

Junior season highlights

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado man seriously injured in Kansas semitrailer crash
Denver, CO4 days ago
Alaska man arrested for killing Colorado woman again after judge previously dismissed murder charge for lack of probable cause
Juneau, AK2 days ago
Family of slain teen speaks out after violent weekend in Denver metro
Denver, CO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missouri vs Princeton: 2023 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game preview
Columbia, MO13 hours ago
Tre Gomillion appears emotional as Mizzou guard tests availability
Columbia, MO22 hours ago
Game times announced for second NCAA tournament games for Kansas, Missouri
Lawrence, KS11 hours ago
This weekend’s state high school basketball championships are the last in Springfield for a while
Springfield, MO16 hours ago
1 of America’s Windiest Cities is in Missouri, Worse than Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Schuckman: This bracket is sure to bust, but Mizzou in final four will always be my dream
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Three-time champion Vashon outlasts Father Tolton to win Missouri Class 4 boys basketball semifinal
Columbia, MO18 hours ago
Columbia’s New TopTracer Golf expected to open this summer near Midway
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Who are the officers shot in Hermann, Missouri?
Hermann, MO3 days ago
Manhunt unfolds in Missouri after 2 officers shot, 1 killed
Hermann, MO4 days ago
Jefferson City, Russellville men dead after Cole County crash
Russellville, MO3 days ago
7 separate weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 11 wounded in Denver metro
Denver, CO4 days ago
DNR issues warning to City of Columbia concerning pollution from a homeless camp
Columbia, MO1 day ago
1 man dead in Denver shooting
Denver, CO5 days ago
Driver, passenger shot while turning onto Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO3 days ago
Jefferson City man gets life in prison for 2019 Thanksgiving murders
Jefferson City, MO3 days ago
Missouri physician pleads guilty to $537K Medicare fraud scheme
Moberly, MO1 day ago
Hickman alumnus-produced film wins four Oscars
Columbia, MO4 days ago
People found living in tunnel under highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO7 days ago
Neighbors Fear Property Owner Will Turn Lot Into A Trailer Park
Laurie, MO3 days ago
Deadly domestic violence shooting was murder-suicide, sheriff's office believes
Estes Park, CO3 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy