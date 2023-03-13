Open in App
Sugar City, ID
Scorebook Live

Sugar-Salem basketball player Koy Sanderson voted WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week

By Todd Milles, SBLive,

3 days ago

Congratulations to Sugar-Salem basketball player Koy Sanderson for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week for Feb. 27-March 4!

The Diggers won their fourth Class 3A boys title since 2017 - and Sanderson was the catalyst. The senior guard notched a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds in the state semifinals before putting up a game-high 14 points and seven rebounds in the Diggers’ 52-47 win over tournament favorite Bonners Ferry in the state championship game.

Sanderson collected 78.9% of the overall vote and finished ahead of Hillcrest's Isaac Davis, who had 7.8 % of the vote .

We are currently accepting WaFd Bank Player of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Feb. 27-March 4:

IDAHO NOMINEES

Ryan Baker, Meridian boys basketbal l: Scored a game-high 28 points on 56.2% shooting, including four 3-pointers to lead the Warriors in a 51-48 overtime upset over last year’s state champion Owyhee in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.

Julian Bowie, Pocatello boys basketbal l: Racked up 39 points on 53% shooting with four 3-pointers and nine rebounds in a 62-58 loss to Hillcrest in the Class 4A state championship game.

Vander Brown, Lakeside boys basketball : While playing with four fouls for nearly the entire second half, nearly had a double-double with 29 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four assists as the Knights’ snapped Lapwai’s 62-game winning streak with a 81-79 overtime win in the Class 1A Division I final.

Blake Buchanan, Lake City boys basketball : Recorded a double-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals to lead the Timberwolves to their first state title with a 75-61 win over Meridian in the Class 5A final.

Bryson Crane, Bear Lake boys basketball : Logged 22 points in the opening round before scoring the team’s first nine points of the second half to erase a double-digit deficit and finish with 14 points as the Bears ended Melba’s 40-game winning streak with a 55-44 win in the Class 2A title game.

Isaac Davis, Hillcrest boys basketball : Tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Knights repeated as state champs with a 62-58 win over Pocatello in the Class 4A title game.

Jagger Hewett, Kendrick boys basketball : Netted 23 points in the semis before draining a corner 3-pointer with under three minutes remaining that tied the game and ended an 11-0 Richfield run to help the Tigers bounce back for their first state title in 38 years with a 59-57 win in the Class 1A DII final.

Nathan Hocking, Lake City boys basketball : Tallied 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting for 22 points as the Timberwolves got redemption for last year’s first-round debacle with a 75-61 win over Meridian in the Class 5A final.

Javonte King, Blackfoot boys basketball : Outscored Boise State commit Julian Bowie with a game-high 30 points on 52.3%) shooting to go with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 61-58 overtime loss to Pocatello in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Kase Wynott, Lapwai boys basketball : Tied a classification record with 17 field goals (17-of-24) to finish with 42 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists in a 81-51 first-round rout of Liberty Charter in the opening round of the Class 1A DI state tournament.

