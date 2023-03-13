Open in App
Pennsylvania State
Scorebook Live

Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school basketball games played March 5 -11

By Ryan Isley,

3 days ago

From Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch to Hampton’s Eric Weeks, there were several big-time high school basketball performances across the state of Pennsylvania in games played March 5-11

To nominate a performance in future weeks, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com

Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge girls basketball

In a win over Keystone Oaks, she led all scorers with 30 points and also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Shea Champine, Bishop Canevin boys basketball

In the first round of the PIAA 2A tournament, he scored 33 points to lead the Crusaders to a win over Clarion Limestone.

Abby Crossman, Penn Cambria girls basketball

Led the Panters with 24 points as they defeated Highlands 50-42 in the first round of the PIAA 6A tournament.

Keondre Deshields, Laurel Highands boys basketball

Led all scorers with 30 points as Laurel Highlands advanced with a win over Clearfield.

Emily Fisher, Aquinas Academy girls basketball

In the first round of the PIAA 1A tournament, she scored a game-high 22 points in a 59-45 win over Juniata Valley.

Jack Glies, Neshannock boys basketball

Dropped in 33 points as the Lancers defeated Oil City in the first round of the PIAA 3A playoffs.

Max Hurray, North Catholic boys basketball

In the first round of the PIAA 4A tournament, he scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers, in a win over Hickory. He also scored his 1,000th career point in the game.

Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep girls basketball

Knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 23 points as the Lakers defeated Waynesburg Central.

Junna Muha, Shade girls basketball

Scored 36 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as the Panthers defeated Mount Calvary Christian 48-38.

Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred girls basketball

Scored a game-high 30 points in a 50-37 win over Monessen in the opening round of the PIAA 1A tournament.

Shayla Smith, Audenried girls basketball

In a 59-54 win over Berks Catholic, she scored 21 points and had 20 rebounds.

Maleek Thomas, Lincoln Park boys basketball

Scored a game-high 31 points in the in an 80-63 win over South Allegheny in the PIAA 4A opening round.

Makhai Valentine, Steel Valley boys basketball

Not only did he scored a game-high 42 points in a win over Bedford, but he also became Steel Valley’s all-time leading scorer with 1,751 career points.

Georgia Weber, Harbor Creek girls basketball

Her 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired gave Harbor Creek a 43-40 win over Quaker Valley in the PIAA 4A opening round.

Eric Weeks, Hampton boys basketball

Scored 26 points and went 11-of-15 from the floor as Hampton defeated Grove City.

