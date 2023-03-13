Austin Reaves' Tweets 13 Years Ago About The Lakers Goes Viral

A look at some of his previous Facebook posts shows how much of a fan Reaves was before he realized his dream to play for the Lakers.

Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reaves was perhaps destined to be a Los Angeles Laker. The guard, now 24, has been a staunch Purple and Gold supporter, and his Facebook posts prove it.

A look at some of his posts from 13 years ago shows how much of a fan Reaves was before he realized his dream to play for the Lakers. "Please Lakers, hold on to this" one of his tweets dated May 20, 2012 read.

Another one said, "Well I hope OKC wins it all because they are about to put out my team the Lakers."

Now, he's become a vital cog in the Lakers unit contributing on both ends of the floor. This season has him averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. It is a well-documented fact that Reaves turned down the chance to be drafted by the Detroit Pistons so that he could be picked by the Lakers.

Speaking on the 94 & More podcast, Reaves said “The night before, the Lakers had called, and said if for some reason I go undrafted, that they wanted to be the first place that said 'hey, we’ve got a two-way for you.'And so going into the draft we knew that I was gonna have a two-way contract in L.A., so we were in a good place with contract stuff and things like that."

It all worked out well for Reaves in the end as he suits up for a team that looks at him as an impact player off the bench.

Austin Reaves Is A Free Agent This Summer

Come this summer, Austin Reaves will be a free agent with no dearth of suitors considering his athleticism, versatility, and skill.

It will be interesting to see the kind of contract the Lakers will offer the young man. He has been loved by the team and the fans and his style of play have been seamless and impressive so far.

More importantly, the players on the salary list —namely LeBron James and Anthony Davis trust the guard to do his job. Should the team indeed decide to keep his services, there is no denying that Reaves will be looking at a solid paycheck.

For now, he is a Laker and it would be heartwarming to see the long-time Lakers fan win a ring with the team.

