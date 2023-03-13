Open in App
Carlsbad, CA
See more from this location?
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Carlsbad School Board Approves First Ethnic Studies Class

By Eddie McCoven,

4 days ago

CARLSBAD - A new ethnic studies course will be taught in Carlsbad Unified schools after some changes were made by the school board.

During a school board meeting last week, Carlsbad Unified approved what will be the district's first ethnic studies class. The class will have students will analyze how African-Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are portrayed in various films over the years.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the class was approved after the board removed references to "White Eurocentric dominant culture” and institutional racism in the course description. Those references were the subject of protest by parent and community groups at the board meeting last month. One board member said the questions asked in the description operated on the premise that institutionalized racism was a fact and that open-ended questions should be asked to encourage students' use of critical thinking.

The course description still references systemic racism in order to align with state curriculum guidelines. Board members say those references will not be used in teaching the class.

Starting in 2025, the state will require all high school students to take an Ethnic Studies course in order to graduate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RJ3X_0lHKhozq00
Photo: Getty Images
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Teachers union holding rallies across San Diego Unified schools on Thursday
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Parents Concerned after Board Votes to Close Oceanside School
Oceanside, CA3 days ago
Study finds San Diego and Oceanside closing gender pay gap
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oceanside Unified board votes to close Reynolds Elementary School
Oceanside, CA3 days ago
Calif. parents slam 'divisive' ethnic studies curriculum: 'Riddled with critical race principles'
Carlsbad, CA3 days ago
Senior mobile home community in Oceanside could see rent spike
Oceanside, CA17 hours ago
Poway birthing center at Palomar Health closing
Poway, CA2 days ago
San Diego taking steps to remove tent encampments from public property
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Campland on the Bay to relocate in tentative development plan
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Proposed ‘safe parking lot’ for homeless to include live-in-ready campers, city says
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Study Highlights San Diego Police Handling of Homeless Issues
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Substitute teacher fired after speaking with 10News
National City, CA2 days ago
Vista firefighters prepare for Station 3 demolition, replacement
Vista, CA1 day ago
From Naval Training Center to multi-use hub, Liberty Station celebrates their centennial
San Diego, CA1 day ago
City of Escondido Will to Be the Home of the First Street Soccer USA Park
Escondido, CA1 day ago
Major changes coming to California’s rooftop solar rules
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Poway Doctor Headed to Prison
Poway, CA1 hour ago
Bluff collapses in North County
Encinitas, CA19 hours ago
San Marcos Opens New Las Abejas Park
San Marcos, CA3 days ago
OB plumber wakes up from surgery with $22,000 from community
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Finney’s Crafthouse Adding North County Location
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Here’s the next Dump Day event in the San Diego area
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Kaiseki Sushi Opens First Location at The Forum Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA1 day ago
Campa-Najjar Wanted Professorship “ala Nathan Fletcher”
Chula Vista, CA4 days ago
Popular Bohemian-style café in Encinitas to re-open due to high demand, community support
Encinitas, CA4 days ago
San Diego’s hidden gem pockets!
San Diego, CA1 day ago
How to get on a waitlist for affordable housing in San Diego
San Diego, CA5 days ago
San Diego cops selling hidden cameras
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Job openings for the City of San Diego
San Diego, CA5 days ago
6 California Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy