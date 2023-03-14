Boneless wings or chicken nuggets: Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings for false advertising

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its wings, but a man said the company is falsely advertising one of its products and he’s taking the case to court.

Aimen Halim has filed a complaint in federal court claiming that Buffalo Wild Wings’ boneless wings are just chicken nuggets, WGN-TV reported.

He’s suing Buffalo Wild Wings, along with Atlanta-based Inspire Brands Inc., claiming Inspire “is responsible for the composition, preparation, advertising, marketing and sale of” the restaurant chain’s wings.

Halim alleges the companies participate in “the false and deceptive marketing and advertising of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Boneless Wings,” and goes on to say, “Specifically, the name and description of the Products (i.e., as “Boneless Wings”) leads reasonable consumers to believe the Products are actually chicken wings,” WGN reported.

He claims that he purchased boneless wings from a location in Illinois earlier this year, saying he thought they were made of 100% wing meat, but instead of being deboned chicken wings, they were made of a composite of various chicken meat. He said that if he would have known, he would not have paid as much as he did or have purchased them at all.

“The Products are not wings at all, but instead, slices of chicken breast meat deep-fried like wings. Indeed, the Products are more akin, in composition, to a chicken nugget rather than a chicken wing,” Halim’s lawsuit says, according to WKRC .

Buffalo Wild Wings responded to the lawsuit on Monday afternoon via Twitter , with a simple, but cheeky post, writing: “Our boneless wings are all white meat chicken. Our hamburgers contain no ham. Our buffalo wings are 0% buffalo,” WSB reported.

The company introduced boneless wings in 2004 and updated them in 2019, according to the lawsuit posted by WGN .