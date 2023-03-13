Open in App
CBS Miami

Several Miami landmark buildings to glow orange for MS Awareness Week

By CBS Miami Team,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29G6VE_0lHKcEo700

Miami Freedom Tower shines for MS Awareness Week 00:50

MIAMI -- MS Awareness Week is underway which aims to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis and the one million people in the U.S. who live with the diseases.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society has designated March 12-18 for the week, which helps to raise funds that fuel scientific breakthroughs.

Several buildings in the Miami area, including Miami Beach City Hall, police and fire departments, the blue and green Diamond Condo Pyramids, Miami-Dade Arena and Miami Freedom Tower, will be bathed in orange light this week as part of the awareness event.

Miami Freedom Tower illuminated in orange as part of MS Awareness Week. CBS 4

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

Symptoms can range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis.

Organizers said advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease.

MS affects more than 2.8 million worldwide.

