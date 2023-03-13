Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs police shoot, injure man during domestic violence disturbance

By CBSColorado.com Staff,

4 days ago

Colorado Springs police investigate officer-involved shooting 00:25

Colorado Springs police shot and injured a man during a domestic violence disturbance over the weekend. Officers rushed to a home on North Foote Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

"When CSPD officers arrived on scene, they conducted an investigation and it was determined that the suspect may still be hiding on the home," said Sgt. Jason Newton with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police searched the home and eventually found the suspect hiding on the property early Monday morning. Police tried to get the suspect to surrender but he ignored the commands.

Officers tried a taser on the man but it failed to subdue the suspect and that's when an officer shot him. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for injuries.

No officers were injured. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

"If anyone is experiencing domestic violence, please call. There are a lot of services out there ... there is help available, especially in our community," said Newton.

