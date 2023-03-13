Open in App
Colorado State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZIJj_0lHKbIIo00

The Colorado Avalanche (36-22-6) and Montreal Canadiens (26-34-6) meet Monday at Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Canadiens odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Avalanche won as -471 home favorites Saturday with a 3-2 overtime win vs. the Arizona Coyotes. D Cale Makar scored the game-winner as Colorado won for just the 2nd time in its last 6 games.

The Canadiens lost as +231 home underdogs 3-1 vs. the New Jersey Devils Saturday. RW Denis Gurianov scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have lost 6 straight games.

This is the 2nd meeting this season between these teams. Colorado won as a -279 home favorite in a 2-1 overtime win as the Under (5.5) cashed Dec. 21.

Avalanche at Canadiens odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:01 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Avalanche -270 (bet $270 to win $100) | Canadiens +225 (bet $100 to win $225)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche -1.5 (-105) | Canadiens +1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Avalanche at Canadiens projected goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (28-14-5, 2.62 GAA, .918 SV%, 4 SO) vs. Jake Allen (14-21-3, 3.31 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO)

Georgiev allowed 1 goal on 20 shots vs. the Canadiens in the Dec. 21 win. He’s 3-4-0 in 7 career starts vs. Montreal with a 3.01 GAA and .910 SV% (213 saves against 234 shots).

Allen allowed 2 goals on 36 shots vs. the Avalanche Dec. 21. He’s 9-5-3 in 20 career games (17 starts) vs. Colorado with a 2.13 GAA and .930 SV% (475 saves against 511 shots).

Avalanche at Canadiens picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 3, Canadiens 2

PASS.

The Avalanche (-270) should beat the Canadiens, but Colorado is being slightly overvalued on the moneyline considering its poor play as of late. Bet the puck line and/or total instead.

BET CANADIENS +1.5 (-115).

Montreal is on a 6-game skid, but has covered the puck line in 6 of its last 7 games. Colorado has struggled vs. non-conference opponents lately and is just 1-4 in its last 5 games vs. Eastern Conference teams. Montreal managed to keep it close in a low-scoring game last time vs. Colorado and Monday’s matchup should look very similar to their most recent meeting.

BET UNDER 6.5 (-115).

The Under is 4-1 in Colorado’s last 5 games vs. teams with a losing record and 19-6-3 in the Avalanche’s last 28 contests on the road.

The Under has hit in 7 straight meetings between these teams and Monday’s matchup should be another low-scoring affair.

