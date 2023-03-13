Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens odds, picks and predictions
By Corey Scott,
3 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche (36-22-6) and Montreal Canadiens (26-34-6) meet Monday at Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Canadiens odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.
The Avalanche won as -471 home favorites Saturday with a 3-2 overtime win vs. the Arizona Coyotes. D Cale Makar scored the game-winner as Colorado won for just the 2nd time in its last 6 games.
The Canadiens lost as +231 home underdogs 3-1 vs. the New Jersey Devils Saturday. RW Denis Gurianov scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have lost 6 straight games.
This is the 2nd meeting this season between these teams. Colorado won as a -279 home favorite in a 2-1 overtime win as the Under (5.5) cashed Dec. 21.
The Avalanche (-270) should beat the Canadiens, but Colorado is being slightly overvalued on the moneyline considering its poor play as of late. Bet the puck line and/or total instead.
BET CANADIENS +1.5 (-115).
Montreal is on a 6-game skid, but has covered the puck line in 6 of its last 7 games. Colorado has struggled vs. non-conference opponents lately and is just 1-4 in its last 5 games vs. Eastern Conference teams. Montreal managed to keep it close in a low-scoring game last time vs. Colorado and Monday’s matchup should look very similar to their most recent meeting.
BET UNDER 6.5 (-115).
The Under is 4-1 in Colorado’s last 5 games vs. teams with a losing record and 19-6-3 in the Avalanche’s last 28 contests on the road.
The Under has hit in 7 straight meetings between these teams and Monday’s matchup should be another low-scoring affair.
