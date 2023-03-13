AEW announces schedule change for Double or Nothing go-home Rampage

The episode will air on Saturday, May 27.

AEW has announced a schedule change for the Double or Nothing go-home episode of Rampage.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Double or Nothing go-home Rampage will now air on Saturday, May 27 . The episode will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern time or after that night's NBA conference finals game ends.

AEW's Countdown special for Double or Nothing will air after Rampage.

The Rampage episode was previously scheduled to be a live show. It will now be taped after Dynamite at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 24.

AEW announced:

Due to network scheduling, the 'AEW: Rampage' show leading up to DOUBLE OR NOTHING will now air on Saturday, May 27 at 10 p.m. ET or after the NBA conference finals on TNT. Note that the 'Countdown to DOUBLE OR NOTHING' special will air right after "AEW: Rampage' on TNT. With this new timing and subsequent production requirements, 'AEW: Rampage' will now take place immediately following 'AEW: Dynamite' from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday, May 24. The highly anticipated DOUBLE OR NOTHING pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, May 28 at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time for the Dynamite-Rampage event on May 24, and for the DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV on May 28.

