Teen boy killed, 5 hurt in Long Island crash

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Long Island where one teenager was killed and five others were injured Sunday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson when he attempted to make a left turn onto Woodhull Avenue and was struck in the intersection by a westbound 2022 Ford Bronco, according to police.

Isaac Ruiz, 16, who was a backseat passenger in the Honda, was transported to Stonybrook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Honda driver and the 19-year-old man driving the Ford were also taken to Stonybrook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other passengers in the Honda—ages 15, 16 and 17—were taken to Stonybrook University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.