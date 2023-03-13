Woman Paints Ceiling Black and Isn’t Regretting It in the Slightest

At this point, it’s safe to say that black paint is probably everyone’s preferred choice of color when it comes to giving their home a quick makeover. Whether you’re painting your floor , staircase or wall, black paint is arguably the easiest way to elevate your space and recently, one of the popular ways to use black paint in your home that’s been sweeping the timelines of TikTok is painting a ceiling black .

Such is the case with TikToker and DIY queen @taybeepboop . While her audience and followers on TikTok are used to seeing her unique and colorful style brightly shine throughout her entire home, this accent black wall she opted to add to the mix is a nice touch!

@taybeepboop revealing the plans for this room. I might try to paint a galaxy on the ceiling once I figure out how to 🙃 ♬ Come On Over (All I Want Is You) - Christina Aguilera

As you can see in the quick video , this is very different from anything she’s done before ! I love that she chose to follow her dream of painting her dining room black, especially since this unique space has curved ceilings and is such a huge room to work with.

Much like the rest of her followers and viewers of this video, I’m excited to see the transformation unfold, especially since her DIY style is so quirky, cute and stylish! “Omfg I can’t wait to see it all done,” @rachaelnoelle_ wrote. “So when are you getting your own HGTV show?” @insincerelypeach understandably asked.

While I’m also waiting to find out when this talented DIY designer will have her own design TV show as well, I’m anxiously awaiting the final look of this dining room!

