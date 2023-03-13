Open in App
Fair Lawn, NJ
TAPinto.net

Good Weather Necessary for the Nabisco Building Implosion

By Rebecca Greene,

4 days ago

FAIR LAWN, NJ - The borough has issued a Nabisco property demolition update today on its website, noting conditions will have to be right to bring down the tower on Route 208.

There has been a great deal of public interest in the implosion because of the proximity to residential areas, admitted asbestos in the building and until recently, a low level of communication with the public about the process of bringing the building down.

The implosion, first announced on TAPinto on Friday, is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 8 a.m. with a stipulation: "no explosives can be set off if the impact would be exacerbated by certain meteorological conditions that create a "low ceiling," such as fog or cloud cover.

"If weather conditions are not met at 8 a.m., the implosion would happen as soon after 8 a.m. as safety and security permits."

Controlled Demolition Inc. (CDI) explained to the borough that there is a New Jersey regulation that stipulates weather conditions be appropriate.

CDI will track the weather for five days before the implosion and flag any concerns and if necessary, re-schedule the implosion date.

The implosion plan is on file in the Building Department.

The borough's building department issued information on the borough website promising outreach from the demolition contractor and the developer.

Prior to the release of the demolition permit, the demolition contractor must submit a community outreach plan, which is supposed to occur this week.

TAPinto is working with police and the borough to set up a media viewing area.

Asbestos removal, according to the Fair Lawn Building Department

Asbestos abatement is complete in the main building (bakery).
All documentation is filed in the Building Department
The two remaining buildings (R&D building and maintenance building) will be 100% cleared of all asbestos on or before Friday, March 17, 2023. All documentation will be filed with the Building Department
All regulations regarding the removal and disposal of possible asbestos-containing material are being adhered to. An asbestos abatement contractor, Vertex, which is an independent verification firm that must adhere to all state regulations for removing asbestos has been filing all the required and related reports.
Air monitoring is part of the demolition protocol. It verifies that no asbestos fiber release occurs during removal. To date, no asbestos fibers have been identified in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sT8D8_0lHKRzWl00

Comments / 0

