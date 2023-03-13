Open in App
Aspen, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two of 'world's most dangerous' airports located in Colorado

By Spencer McKee,

4 days ago
Telluride Regional Airport from above. Photo Credit: iagoarchangel (Flickr)

According to Reader's Digest, two of the world's 'most dangerous' airports are located in Colorado.

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport and Telluride Regional Airport were featured on the list of 16 spots, ranking 12th and 13th, respectively.

It's worth noting that the Reader's Digest airport selections don't seem to be grounded in accident data, rather a number of factors that contribute to flyer perception of risk.

Aspen's airport was given the nod due to a steep approach and mountainous surroundings, while Telluride Regional Airport's high elevation above 9,000 feet was said to add to risk, along with cliffs on each end of the runway.

Thankfully, modern technology has made operations at these airports a bit safer.

For example, Telluride uses an 'EMAS Safety Bed', which is a special section of track at the end of the runway that can add extra resistance to a plane that's about to overshoot the stopping area.

Should travelers headed to or leaving from either of these airports be worried? Probably not, but moving through these airports might still get the adrenaline pumping.

Do you have a scary experience to share from either of these airports? Let us know in the comments.

