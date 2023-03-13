Open in App
Latrobe, PA
See more from this location?
WPXI Pittsburgh

Latrobe man charged after allegedly pointing shotgun at people at a house party

By WPXI.com News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9jNh_0lHKRNQV00

An 18-year-old man from Latrobe is facing criminal charges after allegedly pointing a shotgun at people at a house party over the weekend, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced Monday.

Police said that one of the victims reported the incident after it happened the night of March 10 at a house on Secluded Lane in Unity Township.

The victims told state police that while at the party, Skylar Musnug grabbed a shotgun out of a closet and allegedly said, “I’m going to kill both of you,” and pointed the gun toward one of the victims and her boyfriend.

Three men who were at the party allegedly wrestled the shotgun away from Musnug, before they claim he grabbed a pistol, and it was wrestled away from him, again, according to the district attorney’s office.

The victims told police they believe Musnug was upset because the victim, who used to date Musnug, was at the party with her new boyfriend.

Musnug was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment and is in the Westmoreland County Prison. He was denied bail.

