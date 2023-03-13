Star Studded: Celebs Sizzle At The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

A bevy of your favorite celebs sizzled in high fashion for an always-anticipated Oscars watch party.

On Sunday, Elton John held the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The star-studded affair was attended by A-listers who donned their finest fashions and watched the Oscars while raising funds for charity.

Attendees included Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who wore a Garav Gupta dress, Charlotte Tillbury makeup and sky-high heels.

The Pose star also struck a pose alongside Donatella Versace who wore a shimmery gold gown.

The ladies were joined by the likes of Saweetie who opted for a lime green Georges Chakra couture dress…

and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna whose suit-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier gown was the talk of the town.

Are YOU feeling that get up?

