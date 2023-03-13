Open in App
Bossip

Star Studded: Celebs Sizzle At The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

By Danielle Canada,

4 days ago

A bevy of your favorite celebs sizzled in high fashion for an always-anticipated Oscars watch party.

On Sunday, Elton John held the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLbVw_0lHKGbua00
Source: Phillip Farone / Getty

The star-studded affair was attended by A-listers who donned their finest fashions and watched the Oscars while raising funds for charity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEwQm_0lHKGbua00
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Attendees included Michaela Jaé Rodriguez who wore a Garav Gupta dress, Charlotte Tillbury makeup and sky-high heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpvs0_0lHKGbua00
Source: JC Olivera / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KlcK_0lHKGbua00
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

The Pose star also struck a pose alongside Donatella Versace who wore a shimmery gold gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ9aX_0lHKGbua00
Source: David M. Benett / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEvHx_0lHKGbua00
Source: JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

The ladies were joined by the likes of Saweetie who opted for a lime green Georges Chakra couture dress…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvVW6_0lHKGbua00
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jqlk_0lHKGbua00
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

and former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna whose suit-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier gown was the talk of the town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzJ9X_0lHKGbua00
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Are YOU feeling that get up?

Hit the flip for more pics.

