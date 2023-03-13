Update / Missing juvenile located

Update posted at 9:45 a.m. March 13

Lincoln City Police report that the missing juvenile has been found.

Previous coverage posted at 5:30 a.m. March 13

Lincoln City Police are asking for public help in locating a missing juvenile.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Lincoln City Police patrol officers received a call regarding a missing juvenile female.

It was reported that the female was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. by family members on foot in the area of the “D” River Wayside State Park.

The missing female is identified as 16-year-old Aubrey Huhn, who is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes. Aubrey was last seen wearing baggy blue jeans, a gray long sleeve shirt with green stripes on the sleeves and white shoes.

The Lincoln City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Aubrey. If you have any information regarding Aubrey’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636 or by calling 911 if you are in the Lincoln City area.

