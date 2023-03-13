It's the climb: 'Rolling Stone' looks back at Miley Cyrus' journey to 'Endless Summer Vacation'

We can by ourselves flowers, and we can hold our own hands, and we’re ready to discuss Miley Cyrus ’ new album Endless Summer Vacation .

LISTEN NOW : Rolling Stone Music Now — 'Hannah Montana' to 'Flowers': Miley Cyrus' Hits, High and Lows

On the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now , host Brian Hiatt is joined by Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield to take a look at Miley ’s wild career path, from Disney days all the way to releasing her smash new hit “Flowers,” and new album.

While discussing the rumor-fact that Miley’s lyrical inspo for “Flowers” came from the Bruno Mars song “When I Was Your Man,” as a hit song sub-tweet to her ex Liam Hemsworth , who romantically dedicated the song to her once, or something like that - Brittany made a valid point, noting “with every Miley cycle, there’s always the shock value of how she releases it and breaks into her new albums. And I think with this one, it was built around this kinda very subtle reads of Liam and their relationship, and the references.” Also adding that she’s, “not sure where everybody is getting their information from,” but regardless “I love it,’ and all the “theories.” But that’s a whole other discussion.

“This is the first album where she’s tried to be all the Miley’s at the same time," Rob said. "This is Miley showing she can do everything. If you like the Country Miley, the ballad Miley, the quill-pen Miley, the Disco bangers Miley, she’s gonna give you everything on the same album.”

The trio breakdown the album song by song, and also get into tracing Miley’s career from start to now. Beginning with reaching a younger audience, “but still making pop, top 40 songs” like “Rockstar” and “He Could Be The One.” Growing up not only playing a Popstar on TV, but also being a Popstar in real life. To “The Climb,” and Breakout’s “7 Things,” and becoming known beyond Hannah Montana , “Party in the USA,” the Can’t Be Tamed era and beyond.

Don't miss a moment of this Miley Cyrus deep dive, listen to the entire episode above.

Listen to Miley Cyrus Radio and more on the free Audacy app

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram