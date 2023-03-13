Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
San Antonio Current

Two-way traffic to resume along San Antonio's North St. Mary's Street by April, city official says

By Michael Karlis,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ezDhU_0lHJzN0600
Small business owners along North St. Mary's Street have complained of a decline in pedestrian foot traffic since construction first began in May 2021.
After months of being reduced to one lane or rendered completely impassable, the North St. Mary's Strip will reopen to two-way traffic next month, according to a city official.

San Antonio drivers should be able to access both lanes of the north-of-downtown thoroughfare starting in April, Public Works Public Relations Manager April Luna told the Current
.

Work on North St. Mary's Street, one of the city's primary entertainment destinations, began in May 2021 and was initially expected to wrap up 190 days ago, according to a recent Axios report . Businesses along the street have complained about lost business and revenue and warned that they're being pushed to the brink.

The construction project, which is adding better landscaping and more lighting in addition to the street and drainage upgrades, should be completely done by this summer, Luna said. However, that completion date is weather permitting, she added.

Contractors began filling a hole at the intersection of North St. Mary's Street and East Ashby Place over the weekend, and paving is expected to wrap up sometime Tuesday, according to Luna. Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, workers will close traffic lanes between East Mistletoe and East Woodlawn Avenue so they can finish paving.


In January, city council voted to approve $2.25 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to assist local businesses hurt by construction on the Strip and in other construction zones.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
Road closures in San Antonio due to flooding
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
Will areas near Bexar County see a wintry mix? There's a chance.
San Antonio, TX15 hours ago
San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse
San Antonio, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man washing his car on San Antonio’s Southeast Side encounters stabbing victim
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
One child in critical condition following tree branch collapse at San Antonio Zoo
San Antonio, TX22 hours ago
Planned Parenthood South Texas opens privately funded clinic on San Antonio's West Side
San Antonio, TX22 hours ago
One child still in serious condition day after tree falls on San Antonio Zoo visitors
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
San Antonio steps up policy enforcement following last month's deadly West Side dog attack
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Recognize her? San Antonio police say she was last seen in a NW Side neighborhood
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Stray bullets tear into 2 mobile homes on city’s West Side
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
San Antonio considers changes after fatal dog attack
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Several units damaged after fire breaks out at Northwest Side apartment complex
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Seven injured, one critically, after tree branch falls on guests at San Antonio Zoo
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
More than 6,600 CPS Energy customers were without power Thursday morning
San Antonio, TX23 hours ago
San Antonio TV station helps local veteran get his vehicle back after it was towed form Southside laundromat
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
‘People were pinned’: San Antonio Zoo visitor describes chaos after fallen branch left 7 injured
San Antonio, TX17 hours ago
Power outages across San Antonio
San Antonio, TX7 hours ago
San Antonio Mexican food staple Rosario's to close San Pedro location
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Most dangerous dog owners in San Antonio aren't following the law
San Antonio, TX18 hours ago
San Antonians take home more of their paycheck than residents in most other cities, study says
San Antonio, TX1 hour ago
San Antonio man shot by SAPD on Southeast Side during traffic stop
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
The safety changes one woman says are needed after her sister died working as a store clerk
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
Austin's Royal Blue Grocery expands San Antonio footprint with food trailer, second storefront
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Family of girl critically injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo launches GoFundMe
San Antonio, TX2 hours ago
San Antonio mourns 45-year-old Dairy Queen closure on the Southside
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Home on San Antonio’s Southeast side a total loss after early morning fire
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Woman shoots boyfriend during argument in a San Antonio parking lot
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio | The Saga video returns to San Fernando Cathedral
San Antonio, TX2 hours ago
New downtown patio bar Home Room to open this week in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy