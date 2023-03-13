Open in App
May need paid subscription
Entrepreneur

Get Training Materials for 13 CompTIA Exams for $90

By Entrepreneur Store,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NH92u_0lHJxy9D00

Entrepreneurs often wear several hats when they're trying to grow a business . From sales and marketing to logistics and more, entrepreneurs often do multiple people's work as they try to push their ideas to success. You may have many skills, but things can get expensive if you don't know anything about IT.

So, it's time to change that. Become your own expert with help from The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle .

CompTIA is the world's leading vendor-neutral certifying body for IT topics, from network and systems engineering to cybersecurity and more. This bundle contains 13 courses from iCollege, a top training organization and an official partner of CompTIA. iCollege has been trusted by thousands of individuals as well as Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups alike, to keep their employees' skills up to date.

This bundle is suitable for people of all skill levels . If you don't know where to start, the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) will expand your knowledge of computer hardware, software, IT terminology, IT infrastructure, databases, software development, and more. From there, you can delve into both Core 1 and Core 2 training courses.

After you've brushed up on some fundamentals, there are several more specific courses that you can explore. With courses on CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002), CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004), CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ (CLO-002), CompTIA Network+ (N10-008), and more, you'll get a diversified education covering cybersecurity, project management, cloud engineering, and beyond.

And users are singing its praises. Verified purchaser Sean raved, "Great value, tons of information and a wealth of knowledge."

Right now, you can get The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for just $89.99 and save on outsourcing.

Prices subject to change .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
Texas trucker who discovered he was being cheated on in real-time via secret camera while on long-haul trip sentenced for murdering wife and her boyfriend
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Online Dating Scammer Steals $1.8 Million from His Victims. Women 'Fed Lie After Lie.'
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy