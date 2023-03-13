Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Rickea Jackson announces return to Lady Vols

By Ken Lay,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mxTZ_0lHJpYg700

Senior Rickea Jackson will return to Tennessee for a second season.

Jackson was named First-Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches this season.

Jackson is in the midst of her first season with the Lady Vols (23-11, 13-3 SEC) after transferring from Mississippi State, where she played for parts of three seasons.

The forward and Detroit, Michigan native, is a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award, which honors the nation’s top small forward in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball.

She led the Lady Vols in scoring (19.6 points per game) and was also selected to the conference’s all-tournament team.

Jackson averaged 21.4 points per game in regular-season conference games.

She joins center Tamari Key, who will return for the Lady Vols and utilizing an extra year granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prematurely ended the 2019-20 campaign.

