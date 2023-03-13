Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee makes top 10 for 4-star offensive tackle Marques Easley

By Zach McKinnell,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ku61_0lHJpJgS00

Four-star offensive tackle Marques Easley announced his top 10 schools on Monday.

Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, USC, Missouri, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oklahoma and Michigan are Easley’s top 10.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle is from Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois.

Easley is the No. 229 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 6 player in the state of Illinois, according to the On3 industry rankings.

He was an all-area honorable mention after finishing the 2022 season with 21 pancake blocks. Easley plans to visit Tennessee for the first time on June 16.

Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James signs NIL deal with Dunkin’
Knoxville, TN22 hours ago
Tennessee Football: Realistic expectations for Vols in 2023
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Everything Josh Heupel said on 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Vols guard Zakai Zeigler has successful ACL surgery
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Former Mona Shores star Walker and Tennessee headed to the NCAA Women’s Tournament
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
City leaders across TN call for state to pass bill that would require guns in vehicles to be secured
Knoxville, TN18 hours ago
Crews remove truck from Holston river
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Named ‘Gatorade Illinois Boys Basketball Player of the Year’
Joliet, IL2 days ago
Local artist films first music video in Rogersville, Tennessee
Rogersville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee’s 51-year life sentences
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Knoxville Police: missing 16-year-old found safe
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knoxville Police Make More Suspected Fentanyl Arrest as Part of 313 Initiative
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT fraternity house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
GPD: Man arrested in Knoxville after woman's Nov. 2021 death due to overdose in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN2 days ago
Greeneville Assistant Police Chief indicted on assault charge
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
‘bidding war’ Where is the Proof?
Oak Ridge, TN2 days ago
Suspect indicted in fatal shooting of Halls Rural King employee
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Knoxville Police are Searching for Two People Wanted to Questioning in Western Heights Fatal Shooting
Knoxville, TN4 days ago
Sheriff: Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Powell
Powell, TN2 days ago
Knoxville dentist sentenced for health care fraud conspiracy
Knoxville, TN6 days ago
Amare Williams: 15-year-old Chicago girl reported missing
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Make a Disturbing Discovery while Making a Welfare Check at a North Knoxville Home
Powell, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy