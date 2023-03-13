Open in App
Corpus Christi high School scores, results, schedules: Baseball, softball

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ne4Jw_0lHJlrFw00

BASEBALL

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

DISTRICT 30-4A

Sinton at West Oso, 7

DISTRICT 31-2A

Refugio at Woodsboro, 4

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Freer, 2

Agua Dulce at Riviera, 5

NON-DISTRICT

Bishop vs. Taft, 5:30, Whataburger Field

Cotulla at Falfurrias, 7

Alice at Rockport-Fulton, 2

Banquete at Giddings, TBA

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

NON-DISTRICT

Marlow (Okla.) at Calallen, 3

Moody vs. Ray, 1, Cabaniss

Gregory-Portland at Flour Bluff, 5:30, Whataburger Field

Carroll at Victoria East, 1

Taft at Sinton, noon

Premont at San Diego, noon

Banquete at Caldwell, TBA

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

NON-DISTRICT

Pleasanton at Calallen, 6

King at Gregory-Portland, noon

Miller vs. Moody, 1, Whataburger Field

West Oso at Premont, noon

Mathis at Alice, 2

IWA at Robstown, 2

San Diego at Riviera, noon

Banquete at La Grange, TBA

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

DISTRICT 30-4A

West Oso at Rockport-Fulton, 7

Sinton vs. Beeville, 5:30, Whataburger Field

DISTRICT 31-2A

Woodsboro at Three Rivers, 7

TAPPS

IWA at SA Holy Cross, 4

NON-DISTRICT

Benavides at Riviera, 1

Calallen at Eagle Pass

Victoria West at Carroll, 1

Veterans Memorial vs. Ray, 1, Whataburger Field

Flour Bluff at Victoria East, 1

Moody at Tuloso-Midway, 6

Zapata at Falfurrias, 7

London at Robstown, 7

SOCCER

BOYS

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

DISTRICT 29-4A

Ingleside at Kingsville

Calallen at London

Rockport-Fulton at Beeville

Tuloso-Midway at Alice

GIRLS

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

DISTRICT 29-4A

Kingsville at Ingleside

London at Calallen

Beeville at Rockport-Fulton

Alice at Tuloso-Midway, at old Carroll HS

SOFTBALL

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

DISTRICT 29-5A

NORTH ZONE

Ray vs. Miller, noon, Cabaniss

Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, 7

SOUTH ZONE

Moody vs. King, 2, Cabaniss

Carroll at Flour Bluff, 2

DISTRICT 32-2A

Premont at Freer, TBA

NON-DISTRICT

Aransas Pass at Ingleside, 7

Hebbronville at Tuloso-Midway, 7

Odem at Falfurrias, 6

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

DISTRICT 31-2A

Refugio at Woodsboro, 11 a.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Santa Gertrudis Academy at Ray, 11 a.m., Cabaniss

London at Carroll, 5, Cabaniss

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

DISTRICT 29-5A

NORTH ZONE

Miller at Gregory-Portland, noon

SOUTH ZONE

King vs. Veterans Memorial, noon, Cabaniss

Flour Bluff vs. Moody, 2, Cabaniss

DISTRICT 31-2A

Yorktown at Woodsboro, 11 a.m.

Port Aransas at Refugio, 1

NON-DISTRICT

Carroll at La Joya, 1

Calallen at Converse Judson, 5

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 1

DISTRICT 29-3A

Goliad at Odem, 7

DISTRICT 30-3A

Banquete at London, 7

Falfurrias at Hebbronville, 7

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high School scores, results, schedules: Baseball, softball

