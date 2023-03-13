Corpus Christi high School scores, results, schedules: Baseball, softball

BASEBALL
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
DISTRICT 30-4A
Sinton at West Oso, 7
DISTRICT 31-2A
Refugio at Woodsboro, 4
DISTRICT 32-2A
Premont at Freer, 2
Agua Dulce at Riviera, 5
NON-DISTRICT
Bishop vs. Taft, 5:30, Whataburger Field
Cotulla at Falfurrias, 7
Alice at Rockport-Fulton, 2
Banquete at Giddings, TBA
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
NON-DISTRICT
Marlow (Okla.) at Calallen, 3
Moody vs. Ray, 1, Cabaniss
Gregory-Portland at Flour Bluff, 5:30, Whataburger Field
Carroll at Victoria East, 1
Taft at Sinton, noon
Premont at San Diego, noon
Banquete at Caldwell, TBA
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
NON-DISTRICT
Pleasanton at Calallen, 6
King at Gregory-Portland, noon
Miller vs. Moody, 1, Whataburger Field
West Oso at Premont, noon
Mathis at Alice, 2
IWA at Robstown, 2
San Diego at Riviera, noon
Banquete at La Grange, TBA
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
DISTRICT 30-4A
West Oso at Rockport-Fulton, 7
Sinton vs. Beeville, 5:30, Whataburger Field
DISTRICT 31-2A
Woodsboro at Three Rivers, 7
TAPPS
IWA at SA Holy Cross, 4
NON-DISTRICT
Benavides at Riviera, 1
Calallen at Eagle Pass
Victoria West at Carroll, 1
Veterans Memorial vs. Ray, 1, Whataburger Field
Flour Bluff at Victoria East, 1
Moody at Tuloso-Midway, 6
Zapata at Falfurrias, 7
London at Robstown, 7
SOCCER
BOYS
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
DISTRICT 29-4A
Ingleside at Kingsville
Calallen at London
Rockport-Fulton at Beeville
Tuloso-Midway at Alice
GIRLS
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
DISTRICT 29-4A
Kingsville at Ingleside
London at Calallen
Beeville at Rockport-Fulton
Alice at Tuloso-Midway, at old Carroll HS
SOFTBALL
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
DISTRICT 29-5A
NORTH ZONE
Ray vs. Miller, noon, Cabaniss
Gregory-Portland at Victoria West, 7
SOUTH ZONE
Moody vs. King, 2, Cabaniss
Carroll at Flour Bluff, 2
DISTRICT 32-2A
Premont at Freer, TBA
NON-DISTRICT
Aransas Pass at Ingleside, 7
Hebbronville at Tuloso-Midway, 7
Odem at Falfurrias, 6
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
DISTRICT 31-2A
Refugio at Woodsboro, 11 a.m.
NON-DISTRICT
Santa Gertrudis Academy at Ray, 11 a.m., Cabaniss
London at Carroll, 5, Cabaniss
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
DISTRICT 29-5A
NORTH ZONE
Miller at Gregory-Portland, noon
SOUTH ZONE
King vs. Veterans Memorial, noon, Cabaniss
Flour Bluff vs. Moody, 2, Cabaniss
DISTRICT 31-2A
Yorktown at Woodsboro, 11 a.m.
Port Aransas at Refugio, 1
NON-DISTRICT
Carroll at La Joya, 1
Calallen at Converse Judson, 5
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
DISTRICT 31-4A
Alice at Calallen, 1
DISTRICT 29-3A
Goliad at Odem, 7
DISTRICT 30-3A
Banquete at London, 7
Falfurrias at Hebbronville, 7
