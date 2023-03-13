Pic! Austin Butler & Vanessa Hudgens’ Vanity Fair Oscars Party Run-In

On Sunday night, exes Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens were spotted outside the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars.

While Butler was talking to Sharon Stone, Vanessa was photographed just a few feet away with her head down.

It is unclear if they were aware of each other’s presence.

While they crossed paths outside, it is unknown if they spoke to each other at the star-studded party.

Butler took his current girlfriend Kaia Gerber to the party. They even posed on the red carpet!

Vanessa and Austin called it quits in 2020 after nearly nine years together.

At the time, Austin was filming his movie “Elvis,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Earlier this year, Austin credited Vanessa with encouraging him to take on the role.

He shared to The Los Angeles Times, “We'd been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

Years after their breakup, Vanessa is now engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker.