Nooksack Valley basketball player Devin Coppinger voted WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Nooksack Valley's Devin Coppinger for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 27-March 4!

The junior did everything possible to lead her program to its first WIAA girls basketball championship. In the Class 1A title game, she tallied 20 points (6-of-11 FGs, 8-9 FTs), six rebounds and four steals in a victory over defending state champion and Northwest Conference rival Lynden Christian. Coppinger was named the 1A tournament most valuable player.

Coppinger received 40.6 % of the vote, beating out Ellensburg's Olivia Anderson , who finished second with 28.4 % .

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Feb. 27-March 4:

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg girls basketball: A towering presence on both ends, Anderson was named 2A tournament MVP. She had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots in WIAA title-game win over Burlington-Edison.

Anthony Canales, Lynden boys basketball: CDon't mess with this Lions' playmaker around state-tournament time. The junior scored a game-high 21 points in the WIAA title-game win over Mark Morris, and was named 2A tournament MVP.

Zoom Diallo, Curtis boys basketball: One of nation's sought-after 2024 recruits showed once again how much he loves the big stage. The Vikings' point guard scored a game-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers, in the WIAA title game against Olympia. He was named 4A tournament MVP.

Katie Fiso, Garfield girls basketball: The catalyst for everything the Bulldogs do had another standout tournament on her way to being the 3A tournament MVP. She sparked a second-half runaway from Mead, scoring 18 of her 25 points after intermission, in a WIAA semifinal win, then had 13 points and eight rebounds in title-game win over Lake Washington.

Allie Greene, Neah Bay girls basketball: Scored a game-high 19 points in the Class 1B title game against Mossyrock, leading the Red Devil to their first WIAA title. She had 21 points in the quarterfinal victory against Oakesdale.

Brynn McCaughy, Colfax girls basketball: Posted double-doubles in all three of the Bulldogs' WIAA tournament games, including a 19-point, 10-rebound showing (despite foul trouble) in title-game win over Okanogan. Had 26 points, 20 rebounds in semifinals against defending state champion Warden, and was voted 2B tournament MVP.

Tennessee Rainwater, Davenport boys basketball: Best player in 'B' basketball? You betcha. The Gorillas' guard scored 24 points in leading the school to its first ever WIAA title with a championship-game victory over Brewster. He had 28 points and 10 rebounds in the semifinals against Columbia of Burbank.

Ava Schmidt, Eastlake girls basketball: What a week for the Northern Arizona signee. Her 40-foot game-winning basket sunk Bellarmine Prep in the state quarterfinals, and she then had 29 points points in semifinals against Kamiakin. She was named 4A tournament MVP.

Legend Smiley, Garfield boys basketball: With UConn signee Jaylin Stewart in foul trouble, Smiley shouldered the offensive load in WIAA title game, tallying a game-high 30 points, including four 3-pointers, in win over O'Dea. He was named 3A tournament MVP.