Karl Malone Revealed His Dad Killed Himself When He Was Just 14 Years Old

Karl Malone shockingly revealed his father killed himself when he was just 14 years old.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Karl Malone is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. The Mailman spent 19 seasons in the NBA and achieved several great things.

In fact, Malone is among the few players who have never missed the playoffs in their entire NBA careers . But we are not here to talk about Malone's achievements in the NBA. Instead, we will be taking a look at Malone and his family. In an amazing ESPN documentary, it was unveiled that Malone lost his father when he was just 14 years old.

"He told the city that his dad had taken his own life, and there was just silence and tears. The disappointment of his father taking his own life and leaving a family behind? Unacceptable, in his mind."

(Starts at 21:24)

Shedrick Hay was Karl Malone's father, and as per the story, Hay took his own life when Malone was just 14 years old. Considering that Karl was born in 1963, it means he lost his father in 1977.

While Malone grew up without a father for most part of his life, he still had one key figure in his life supporting him in every step of his life.

Karl Malone Opened Up On The Value Of His Mother In His Life

Karl Malone had a sensational career in the NBA. He was truly a dominant player who could score at will. After all, he was the highest points scorer in the 1990s, surpassing even the great Michael Jordan .

For his contributions during his career, Malone was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. In his emotional speech, Karl dedicated a segment to the role of his mother in his life.

"I would like to say this was the seventh year, my mom passing was today," Malone said with teary eyes. "It's ironic that it was seven years today I was being inducted to the Hall of Fame. I will not be here without her, and I will tell you one thing I would lie to you if I tell you that every single day, every single breath I take, my mom was my mom, my dad, my hero. I just want to say this I'm here because of her."

(Starts at 4:50)

Malone's Hall of Fame enshrinement speech was certainly a tearjerker, and the Mailman couldn't hold them back when talking about his mother.

Karl's mother suddenly passed away in 2003 due to a massive heart attack. It must have left a huge hole in Malone's life since his mother took care of him his entire life in the absence of his father.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.