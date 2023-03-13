Wilson Prep edges Eastern Randolph to win NCHSAA 1A Boys title

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA--Wilson Prep had five players score in double figures and staved off several late rallies from Eastern Randolph for an 84-73 win to capture their second NCHSAA 1A state title in three seasons.

David Ellis had a monster performance with 14 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots to earn Most Valuable Player honors.

Jahmar Jones, who was named the Most Outstanding Player for Wilson Prep, added 20 points and six rebounds for Wilson Prep despite battling foul trouble in the first half, Josh Hicks knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Lez Minter added 15 and Brandon Anderson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in a balanced scoring attack.

“It’s been like that all year,” Coach Anthony Atkinson of Wilson Prep said. “I told them at the beginning of the year, you’re not going to beat a team playing one on one. You’re not going to beat them two on two, three on three. You’re going to beat them collectively. These guys have bought into that. When you get a team that buys in like that, it becomes scary.”

Coach Anthony Atkinson (center) with his players, David Ellis (right) and Brandon Anderson Marc Pruitt photo

Wilson Prep, which finished its season 27-7, raved out to an early 13-2 lead early in the first quarter before Eastern Randolph responded settled down.

The Tigers led 37-36 at halftime and started the third quarter on a 13-2 run, with nine of those 13 points coming from Jones.

They extended the lead to 65-54 heading into the fourth quarter.

“It’s just a game of runs,” Atkinson said. “It’s going to be a close game every now and then. They get theirs, we get ours. At the end of the day, you’ve got to keep fighting.”

Eastern Randolph cut the lead to three several times during the fourth quarter but was never able to catch up.

DaVonte Brooks of Eastern Randolph may have had the most impressive performance in the game, finishing with 34 points and 19 rebounds in his Most Outstanding Player performance.

DaVonte Brooks accepts his MOP Award from the NCHSAA 1A State Championship game Marc Pruitt photo

Timothy Brower added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who overcame a 21-point deficit at halftime to win last week’s Western Regional Championship game against Bishop McGuinness to reach the state championship game.

Eastern Randolph (29-3) was making its first appearance in a state championship basketball game in school history. The team had quite a turnaround after finishing 8-15 last season.

“I’m proud of my boys and we have nothing to be sad over,” Coach Johnny Thomas of Eastern Randolph said. “One year ago, you weren’t close to this. One year ago, you were at home. I can tell you with 100 percent certainty, we’ll be back.”