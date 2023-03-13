Ravens Release All-Pro Calais Campbell

The Pittsburgh Steelers' field goal kicking just got a lot easier after the Baltimore Ravens released Calais Campbell.

PITTSBURGH -- Somewhere, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is feeling pretty good after reading the news that Calais Campbell won't be part of the Baltimore Ravens moving forward.

Campbell has wreaked havoc on the Steelers over the last three seasons, but the 36-year-old will now wait to see what his NFL future holds after being released by the Ravens to open free agency.

Campbell had 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season in 14 games for Baltimore. The release clears up $7 million in cap space for the Ravens, and the team has announced that they have not shut the door on a possible return.

Campbell's track record on defense is undeniable, but the Steelers always warned their players that at 6-foot-8, he's a field goal-blocking machine, and he showed that when he got his hand on a Boswell kick this past season. He has nine total in the NFL career.

Pittsburgh will wait to see if Campbell returns to Baltimore, but despite his age, the Steelers could make a phone call to see if he's in the market of staying within the AFC North. Larry Ogunjobi is a free agent and Isaiahh Loudermilk hasn't panned out the way they hoped.

It's not likely, nor should be a move that's anticipated by fans, but Campbell still has something in the tank if the Steelers need a bridge player.

