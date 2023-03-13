Open in App
Athens, GA
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Turned MLB Prospect Refuses to Say 'Roll Tide'

By Jonathan Williams,

4 days ago

Since Kirby Smart took over as head coach, there has been some extra disparity between Georgia and Alabama. The two teams have played against one another five times in the last seven seasons. Three times for an SEC title, once during the regular season and two times for a national championship. The Crimson Tide have gotten the best of the Bulldogs in those games, but Georgia currently holds all of the bragging rights due to its win during the 2021 season's national championship.

So needless to say, the recent competition has created a little bit of a rivalry between the two programs. Alabama has long resided as the king of college football, but Georgia's back-to-back national championships have challenged that title a little bit. Regardless, both programs are at the top of the sport every single year.

However, former Georgia baseball star and rising MLB prospect Emerson Hancock showed that the rivalry doesn't just exist on the football field. The Seattle Mariners posted a video on Twitter of Hancock playing a "guess the phrase" game, and Hancock refused to repeat the forbidden phrase.

Hancock played three seasons with the Diamond Dawgs and was spectacular at the college level. He finished with a final record of 16-7, a career ERA of 3.47 and 206 total strikeouts in 192 innings pitched. He would then be selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft with the 6th overall pick by the Mariners which made him the highest Georgia selection in the draft since 1987.

Hancock is currently listed as the 4th best prospect on the Mariners, according to MLB.com. He has spent the last two seasons in the minor leagues and could be fighting for a spot on the major league roster here in the near future.

