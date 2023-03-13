Lakers News: Footballer Responds To LeBron James Performance Enhancement Accusations

Former NFL player defends Lakers superstar from PED accusations.

For most of his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has stood the test of time. He's been playing at such a high level from the beginning of his career till now, and even though he's going through a foot injury, there is no doubting his resiliency in playing through injuries.

Because of his high play at the age of 38, people start to wonder how he could keep it up. James has revealed that a good night's sleep, proper rest, and the ability to spend $1 million on your body on a yearly bases help out a ton as well.

Even though I believe him, it must sound hard to believe to some, including former UCF star Chael Sonnen, who accused James of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Sonnen's comments went rapid, and former NFL player and sports-talking head, Marcellus Wiley, was quick to come to James' defense on his podcast and said you can't just assume someone is on steroids by just looking at them.

Those are some serious accusations that Sonnen placed on James. Nonetheless, I don't believe James is the type ever to cheat the game in any way. He is committed to his craft and always does things the right way.

James has been nicked up here and there during his time in Los Angeles. If he were really on steroids, I don't think he'd have these injuries that have caused him to miss extended time.

Be as it may, everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I doubt LeBron wastes his time responding to Sonnen.

