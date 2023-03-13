Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Footballer Responds To LeBron James Performance Enhancement Accusations

By Ricardo Sandoval,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVxge_0lHJZrBG00

Former NFL player defends Lakers superstar from PED accusations.

For most of his career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has stood the test of time. He's been playing at such a high level from the beginning of his career till now, and even though he's going through a foot injury, there is no doubting his resiliency in playing through injuries.

Because of his high play at the age of 38, people start to wonder how he could keep it up. James has revealed that a good night's sleep, proper rest, and the ability to spend $1 million on your body on a yearly bases help out a ton as well.

Even though I believe him, it must sound hard to believe to some, including former UCF star Chael Sonnen, who accused James of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Sonnen's comments went rapid, and former NFL player and sports-talking head, Marcellus Wiley, was quick to come to James' defense on his podcast and said you can't just assume someone is on steroids by just looking at them.

Those are some serious accusations that Sonnen placed on James. Nonetheless, I don't believe James is the type ever to cheat the game in any way. He is committed to his craft and always does things the right way.

James has been nicked up here and there during his time in Los Angeles. If he were really on steroids, I don't think he'd have these injuries that have caused him to miss extended time.

Be as it may, everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I doubt LeBron wastes his time responding to Sonnen.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers star Anthony Davis gets unfortunate injury update after monster performance vs. Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings On The Lakers Not Allowing Him To Play In Back-To-Back Games
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL23 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Kevin Durant Agrees With Damian Lillard Criticizing Ring Culture: "I Love The NBA Brotherhood..."
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Ravens sign Lamar Jackson's cousin to one-year deal
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
DeForest Buckner on Javon Hargrave’s contract: ‘Just funny how they literally gave him the same contract’
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Kelsey Plum reacts to husband Darren Waller being traded by Raiders
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Wholesome Video Of LeBron James Signing An Autograph For Young Lakers Fan Goes Viral
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Look: Lamar Jackson's Response To Adam Schefter Goes Viral
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Ja Morant's Career Has Gone Off the Rails
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy