Bills Trade Back, Draft Elite WR Zay Flowers in NFL Mock

By Connor Zimmerlee,

4 days ago

In a recent mock draft, the Buffalo Bills move back a few picks, but add another weapon for Josh Allen to work with.

When the Buffalo Bills are finally on the clock next month with the No. 27 pick in the draft, there are multiple routes they could elect to go.

A common mock draft pick, of course, is star running back Bijan Robinson out of Texas. Robinson could be a fit in a lethal Bills offense, or they could very well address a defense that appears poised to lose key contributors.

However, rather than pick at No. 27, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic mocked a trade back with the Philadelphia Eagles. In the trade, the Bills receive pick No. 30 and No. 94 for No. 27 and No. 203.

Then, with their newly-acquired pick No. 30, the Bills add an elite receiver to their offense.

Rd. 1 No. 30 - Zay Flowers - WR (Boston College)

"Had the Bills stayed at No. 27 in this mock, Zay Flowers would have been the chosen player. To get him three picks later and upgrade a later selection by over two full rounds is a massive victory.

Flowers is a perfect fit for the Bills. He can play at either slot receiver or on the boundary, maximizing the flexibility of the offense and being able to mix and match between Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Flowers, Khalil Shakir, Darius Slayton and Isaiah McKenzie."

The Bills already have a dynamic duo of receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, who combined for 2,265 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 156 receptions last season.

Adding Flowers, though, could make it a trio of weapons for Josh Allen to work with. In his final season at Boston College, Flowers recorded 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 78 receptions - showcasing a skillset that would fit right in with the Bills.

Also worth noting, the Miami Dolphins trading for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to pair with Xavien Howard could make a selection of Flowers more likely come April.

We likely won't know what the Bills will do until they're on the clock, but Flowers is a potential weapon to further unlock the offense and help them finally get over the hump in the playoffs.

