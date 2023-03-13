Skip Bayless calls out Jerry Jones for not trading for Jalen Ramsey

Fox Sports analyst and Cowboys enthusiast Skip Bayless thought the Cowboys should’ve made a move for Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. Ramsey has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since he entered the league in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Since he was drafted Ramsey has been a three-time NFL First-Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LVI Champion.

Bayless thought a CB tandem of Trevon Diggs and Jalen Ramsey would’ve made an already great Cowboys defense even better.

Bayless wanted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to just ‘bite the bullet’ and trade for Ramsey despite his large salary because Bayless believes Ramsey is a game changer.