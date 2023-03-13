Open in App
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Skip Bayless calls out Jerry Jones for not trading for Jalen Ramsey

By Lawrence Dow,

3 days ago

Fox Sports analyst and Cowboys enthusiast Skip Bayless thought the Cowboys should’ve made a move for Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. Ramsey has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since he entered the league in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Since he was drafted Ramsey has been a three-time NFL First-Team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl LVI Champion.

Bayless thought a CB tandem of Trevon Diggs and Jalen Ramsey would’ve made an already great Cowboys defense even better.

Bayless wanted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to just ‘bite the bullet’ and trade for Ramsey despite his large salary because Bayless believes Ramsey is a game changer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine
Flower Mound, TX6 days ago
Watch: Former Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin’s interaction with Marriott employee on Feb. 5
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Zeke Getting Cut by Cowboys Today, To Sign with New Team?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL star’s wife hits back at coach after team trades him right after wedding
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cowboys reportedly in talks with three-time Pro Bowl WR
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Jerry Jones Explains Reason Why Cowboys Released Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Michael Irvin releases video of hotel encounter with alleged accuser
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles release five-time Pro Bowler
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Longtime Starter
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Decision
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drawing trade interest from two teams
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Division Rival Reportedly Called Cowboys About Blockbuster Trade
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Baker Mayfield agrees to 1-year deal with NFC team
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Former College Basketball Star Fired From Head Coaching Job
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Adam Schefter has shocking Jalen Carter prediction
Athens, GA2 days ago
Man shoots self as police search for source of foul odor inside home, Texas cops say
Houston, TX5 days ago
BREAKING NEWS: Pittsburgh Steelers Sign 2 Players In NFL Free Agency | Contract Details, Reaction
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Old tweet by new Eagles RB resurfaces
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Michael Irvin says hotel video proves his innocence: ‘The eye in the sky don’t lie’
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Dan Campbell: Lions 'Dormant Volcano' Waiting to Erupt
Detroit, MI2 days ago
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer returning to Ohio State campus
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy