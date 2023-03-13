Cheltenham Festival day one: Punters can have last laugh with Happygolucky

With Constitution Hill potentially setting off as the shortest-priced favourite in Champion Hurdle history, the Ultima Handicap Chase is likely to be the focus for many punters on the Festival’s opening day and Happygolucky (2.50) has an excellent chance at around 16-1 to improve on his close second in the same race in 2021.

Kim Bailey has clearly geared his programme this season around a return to the Festival and he steps back up to three miles-plus in first-time cheekpieces after finishing unplaced over an inadequate trip last time. Anything close to his best form seems sure to make him a major player.

Related: Talking Horses: Irish being whipped into line could hurt Cheltenham

Cheltenham 1.30 A fascinating for-him-or-against-him favourite to start the meeting. Facile Vega, last season’s Champion Bumper winner, beat the third-favourite, Il Etait Temps, with something to spare in December, but tamely surrendered his unbeaten record to the same horse at the Dublin Racing Festival last month. Pilot error – specifically, Paul Townend going off too hard – was put forward as a not entirely convincing excuse so Marine Nationale could be better at around 9-2, having won the Grade One Royal Bond in December with more to spare than the narrow margin might imply.

Cheltenham 2.10 There was very little to choose between Jonbon and El Fabiolo, the winner and runner-up respectively, in the Grade One Top Novice Hurdle at Aintree last spring and it is likely to be a similar story over fences. Either could start favourite if the punters get behind them, but El Fabiolo put up the best performance by a two-mile novice this season in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown last month and his 10-length success was backed up by a strong time.

Constitution Hill is a confident selection in the Champion Hurdle. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Cheltenham 3.30 The moment National Hunt has been waiting for since last year’s Supreme Novice Hurdle , as Constitution Hill bids to take his place among the sport’s all-time greats on the Champion Hurdle roll of honour. One record is already within reach as even the mighty three-time winner, Sir Ken, never started at shorter odds than 2-5 and Nicky Henderson’s gelding is no bigger than 4-11 to beat six rivals. State Man would be a worthy favourite in any other year, but Constitution Hill can cope with any pace or even make the running if necessary so even a highly tactical race is unlikely to cause him any problem.

Cheltenham 1.30 Marine Nationale (nb) 2.10 El Fabiolo 2.50 Happygolucky (nap) 3.30 Constitution Hill 4.10 Marie’s Rock 4.50 Mr Freedom 5.30 Gaillard Du Mesnil Sedgefield 1.50 Chase A Fortune 2.30 Going Mobile 3.10 Telhimlisten 3.50 Who’s In The Box 4.30 Applaus 5.10 Tom Creen 5.50 Northern Reel Southwell 4.40 Masham Moor 5.20 Jems Bond 6.00 Legal Reform 6.30 Foinix 7.00 Rose King 7.30 Master Grey 8.00 Purple Ice 8.30 Whiteandblue Newcastle 5.00 Mr Gambino 5.40 Brasca 6.15 Silver Nightfall 6.45 Postman’s Park 7.15 Na Scoitear 7.45 Gunnerside 8.15 Royal Parade

Cheltenham 4.10 An outstanding renewal of the Mares’ Hurdle, with two former Champion Hurdle winners up against Marie’s Rock, who took this last year, and several more live contenders. Marie’s Rock was initially pencilled in for the Stayers’, but soft ground means she has been re-routed here and her turn of foot from the last hurdle could prove decisive.