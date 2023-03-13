Intent To Murder: Lowell Shooter Arrested After Hospitalizing Victim, Police Say

A man who sent a person to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds has been apprehended, officials say.

Sovandara Khiaosoth, of Lowell, was arrested on Friday, March 11 for attempting to kill a man the day prior, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Multiple reports of gunshots and an injured person sent police to Lilley Avenue in Lowell around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Police found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began to provide him with medical aid.

The victim was hospitalized at a local hospital but then transferred to a Boston area hospital to treat his injuries.

Khiaosoth, 29, was identified as the alleged shooter through an investigation carried out by the Lowell Police Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Khiaosoth is charged with the following:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Possession of a firearm without a license

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firearm

Khiaosoth has previously been arrested, according to Patch.