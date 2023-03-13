Open in App
Harrisburg, PA
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

Happy Birthday, Pennsylvania!

By NCPA Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qS3hE_0lHJVhk400

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission celebrated the commonwealth's 342nd birthday on Sunday with a rare display of William Penn's original charter.

The document was on display at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg and free admission was offered to many of the historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

Pennsylvania was created when England's King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in 1681. Once each year, the Pennsylvania State Archives exhibits the original document for a limited time at The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

The 342-year-old Charter is written on parchment using iron gall ink. The State Archives preserves the document in a high-security vault, shielding it from strong light and environmental fluctuations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Mrs. T’s Pierogies in running for ‘Coolest Thing Made in PA’
Shenandoah, PA19 hours ago
Pennsylvania 8th Grader Sets New World Track Record
Dallastown, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania has named this area the “Safest Place” to live in PA
Collegeville, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
All 50 dogs in a Pennsylvania shelter fall suddenly ill
Mechanicsburg, PA23 hours ago
Wind turbines for Pennsylvania’s Lake Erie?
Erie, PA2 days ago
BACC: “Vote For Zippo!”
Bradford, PA2 days ago
State Rep. reacts to North East Marina dilemma
Erie, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania gun store owner reacts to gun control executive order
Bellefonte, PA1 day ago
PA House LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus condemns Pitt for ‘transphobic’ events
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
A Pa. hospital’s revoked property tax exemption is a ‘warning shot’ to other nonprofits, expert says
Pottstown, PA2 days ago
Letter to the Editor: United in Recovery Naloxone
Bloomsburg, PA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy