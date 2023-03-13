CNN Boss Chris Licht's 'Days Are Numbered' At Struggling News Network, Will Be Gone 'Before Labor Day'

“No wonder [Licht] had no idea that Don, Poppy [Harlow] and Kaitlan [Collins] were never going to gel,” one CNN insider recently said regarding Lemon and his two female CNN This Morning co-hosts. “[Licht] doesn’t have his ear to the ground.”
But despite Licht’s apparent failure to save the struggling news network, and despite the rumors Licht will be gone from the network before Labor Day, a CNN spokesperson has since spoken out to deny the reports regarding Licht’s alleged departure.
“Time will prove this story wrong,” a network spokesperson said this week. “We won’t be distracted by cheap shots from competitors and anonymous naysayers.”
“Total BS,” added a spokesperson for CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, over claims Warner Bros. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav is “stuck” with Licht. “Chris has Zaslav’s full support. Zaslav is always publicly supportive of Chris.”
