JO Gives Inc. scholarships opportunity for high school seniors

JO Gives Inc, the nonprofit arm of the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, created a scholarship to reward a graduating high school senior for establishing a new or innovative way to preserve the environment.

The winner will be awarded a grand prize of $2,000 to go towards their higher education. To apply, seniors need to send in an application found at https://www.jogives.com/services-3 .

They will also need to provide two references, a Guidance Counselor referral and an essay or video that can be submitted to janice@janiceoverbeck.com The essay or video should explain how their past and current activities demonstrate their entrepreneurial commitment to preserving the environment and detail what they have learned from their activities and how they plan to apply them in the future.

The application deadline is May 15 and winners will be notified on or before June 8.