Open in App
May need paid subscription
Marietta Daily Journal

JO Gives Inc. scholarships opportunity for high school seniors

By Damon,

4 days ago

JO Gives Inc, the nonprofit arm of the Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, created a scholarship to reward a graduating high school senior for establishing a new or innovative way to preserve the environment.

The winner will be awarded a grand prize of $2,000 to go towards their higher education. To apply, seniors need to send in an application found at https://www.jogives.com/services-3 .

They will also need to provide two references, a Guidance Counselor referral and an essay or video that can be submitted to janice@janiceoverbeck.com The essay or video should explain how their past and current activities demonstrate their entrepreneurial commitment to preserving the environment and detail what they have learned from their activities and how they plan to apply them in the future.

The application deadline is May 15 and winners will be notified on or before June 8.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Texas trucker who discovered he was being cheated on in real-time via secret camera while on long-haul trip sentenced for murdering wife and her boyfriend
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Kennesaw student wins prize in C-SPAN Video Documentary Competition
Kennesaw, GA1 day ago
New learning lab empowers students with disabilities through job training
Marietta, GA1 day ago
Here’s Why A $100,000 Salary In New York Actually Feels Like $36,000
New York City, NY19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy