Jason Kelce Announces He Will Return To Eagles In 2023

Jason Kelce is back. The Eagles' team captain announced on Monday that he will return to play in the 2023 season.

Following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs last month, Kelce admitted he was going to consider stepping away from the game for good this offseason.

However, Kelce announced on Monday that, after discussions with his wife and family, he's ready to run it back this upcoming season.

Kelce will continue leading the Eagles offensive line in 2023.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet," Kelce said on Twitter.

Kelce, 35, still performs at an extremely high level, especially for his age. He's an essential player and team captain for the Eagles.

Kelce will try and help lead Philly back to the Super Bowl next season.