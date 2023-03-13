Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Jason Kelce Announces He Will Return To Eagles In 2023

By Alek Arend,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293eap_0lHJNnBO00

Jason Kelce is back. The Eagles' team captain announced on Monday that he will return to play in the 2023 season.

Following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs last month, Kelce admitted he was going to consider stepping away from the game for good this offseason.

However, Kelce announced on Monday that, after discussions with his wife and family, he's ready to run it back this upcoming season.

Kelce will continue leading the Eagles offensive line in 2023.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet," Kelce said on Twitter.

Kelce, 35, still performs at an extremely high level, especially for his age. He's an essential player and team captain for the Eagles.

Kelce will try and help lead Philly back to the Super Bowl next season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Eagles Are Signing Another Veteran Running Back, per Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Fletcher Cox turns down bigger offers to stay with Eagles
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Eagles To Sign Former First-Round Running Back, Per Report
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Chicago Bears Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday, per Report
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Breaking: Cowboys Acquire Pro Bowl Cornerback In Blockbuster Trade, per Report
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Old tweet by new Eagles RB resurfaces
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Darren Waller Was Upset At Josh McDaniels For Leaking Wedding Plan, per Report
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message On Jordan Love During Pat McAfee Interview
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Miles Sanders Tweets Heartfelt Farewell Message To Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
ESPN's Dianna Russini Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Criticism
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Timeline Emerges For Packers-Jets Aaron Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Former NFL Running Back Blames Coach For Career-Ending Injuries
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Raiders Announce Significant Jimmy Garoppolo Contract News
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Virginia Point Guard Kihei Clark Made Classy Postgame Decision
Charlottesville, VA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy