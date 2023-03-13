Baltimore Ravens Announce Release Of Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens are saying goodbye to veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

By releasing Campbell, Baltimore saves $7 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Teams have to be under the salary cap by Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Campbell played the past three seasons in Baltimore, recording 113 total tackles, 11 sacks and nine passes defended. Campbell was taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons in Arizona before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played three seasons. He was then traded to the Ravens.

"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization — both on and off the field — are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career."

If Campbell looks to continue his NFL career, DeCosta teased bringing him back to Baltimore, but be could also be a veteran target for contending teams that are hoping to boost their defensive line in free agency.

"While this is the worst part of the business, we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future."