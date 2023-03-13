NCAA Regional: West

Outlook:

Kansas got shipped to the West, rather than the Midwest in Kansas City, which was a mistake and it will cost the Jayhawks a chance to defend their national championship.

No. 8 Arkansas is the first obstacle and then a team like UConn could nip them and that doesn't include UCLA and Gonzaga in the bottom half of their bracket

Sleeper:

Arkansas, Saint Mary's

Upset Special

Arkansas over Kansas, Boise State over Northwestern

Moving On:

Arkansas, UConn, UCLA, Gonzaga

Regional Champ:

UCLA