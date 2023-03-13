Open in App
Kansas State
See more from this location?
TMGSports

NCAA Regional: West

By Mark Blaudschun,

3 days ago

Outlook:

Kansas got shipped to the West, rather than the Midwest in Kansas City, which was a mistake and it will cost the Jayhawks a chance to defend their national championship.

No. 8 Arkansas is the first obstacle and then a team like UConn could nip them and that doesn't include UCLA and Gonzaga in the bottom half of their bracket

Sleeper:

Arkansas, Saint Mary's

Upset Special

Arkansas over Kansas, Boise State over Northwestern

Moving On:

Arkansas, UConn, UCLA, Gonzaga

Regional Champ:

UCLA

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy