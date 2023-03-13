Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men arrested after stealing car and trying to sell the items inside in Cape Coral

By Summerleigh Stones,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lMWc_0lHJHhxS00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Two men stole a car and tried to pawn what was inside in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 3.25 p.m., the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) received a phone call asking to have two individuals trespassed from X-S Storage.

56-year-old Bartholomew Weaver and 33-year-old Keith Zinkand were spotted loading a possibly stolen vehicle, according to the CCPD.

After confirming that the car had been stolen earlier in the day from Pumps + near Country Club Boulevard, the duo was detained.

An investigation revealed that Weaver and Zinkland were walking from a nearby store when they noticed the vehicle was unlocked and running.

Both men got into the car and drove to a liquor store in Fort Myers,

The report states that the two attempted to sell the items inside the stolen vehicle, including thousands of dollars of pool equipment.

Detectives recovered the car and the items that were thrown away after a pawn shop refused to buy the items.

Weaver and Zinkland were taken to the Lee County Jail.

They face charges of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and two counts of Grand Theft each.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL newsLocal Fort Myers, FL
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Restaurant Depot in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 hour ago
Police need help to identify a male and a stolen vehicle
Fort Myers, FL16 hours ago
Man fatally shot at Restaurant Depot in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Masked ninja’ seen rummaging through cars in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL11 hours ago
Undercover investigation nabs two men on fentanyl-related charges in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
A Fort Myers & Lehigh Acres man was arrested for selling Fentanyl
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Shooting reported at Restaurant Depot in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL23 hours ago
Two more suspects arrested in 2021 North Port homicide
North Port, FL2 days ago
Man accused of stealing up to $50K of mail & forging checks from Placida Post Office
Placida, FL3 days ago
Most Wanted Wednesday: Some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects for March 15
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Identifying multiple wanted suspects in Lee County burglaries
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Watch: North Port Police nab burglary suspect
North Port, FL3 days ago
Nebraska man guilty of trafficking drugs through Punta Gorda Airport
Punta Gorda, FL1 day ago
Thieves steal necklace from 12-year-old boy at Lehigh Acres Park
Lehigh Acres, FL3 days ago
Residents find giant African land snails in their Fort Myers neighborhood
Fort Myers, FL15 hours ago
Horses hit by car in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Man arrested in connection to murder of Cape Coral father
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Community shares its wants as Fort Myers searches for new chief of police
Fort Myers, FL17 hours ago
Family speaking out after loved one was murdered in Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
LCSO unveils memorial for fallen deputies in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL17 hours ago
Fort Myers motorcyclist hospitalized after car rear-ends her on I-75
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral inspecting woman’s rat-infested house on Malibu Court
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Sarasota drug dealer pleads guilty to possessing firearms, dealing meth
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Street racing on Alico Road leaves residents with safety concerns
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
FHP investigating fatal crash on U.S. 41 in Charlotte County
Punta Gorda, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral residents concerned for neighbor living in rat-infested home
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy