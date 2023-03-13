Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland Scene

Battr to Bring Bubble Waffles, Sweet Korean Crepes, Gelato to Tremont

By Douglas Trattner,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492m3l_0lHJG0X300
Future home of Battr.
Issa Elkhatib and his partners have signed a lease for 910 Literary Rd. in Tremont, the next-door neighbor to the Lola/Lolita building that is now in the hands of Buildings and Food. Elkhatib’s plans for the 750-square-foot storefront call for bringing some interesting sweets into the neighborhood.

“From a customer perspective, you really can’t find a good dessert place in Ohio City and Tremont, outside of Mitchell’s Ice Cream, so we think this is a good fit,” says Elkhatib.


Battr, as the business is called, will offer bubble waffles, Korean-style crepes, gelato and organic teas.

“Obviously, there’s a fad going on with bubble waffles and crepes but we want to make it cool,” adds Elkhatib. “We’ve seen some things in Los Angeles that seem to work and we want to bring it to Cleveland.”

The waffles will be topped with all matter of toppings, sauces and treats. The Korean-style crepes will be rolled into cones and given similar treatment. The proprietary batter is “decadent and very sweet” on its own, says Elkhatib.

The long-vacant space has been spruced up recently, giving the new tenants a fresh box to work with. They intend to keep the light industrial look that comes via the wood floors and exposed brick walls.


“It’s going to be really hip, modern and industrial.”

Look for a summer opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJaWZ_0lHJG0X300

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Now Open: Milk + Honey Cafe at Tower City
Cleveland, OH22 hours ago
Luca Owners to Open Italian-Themed Steakhouse in Former Osteria Space in Warehouse District
Cleveland, OH56 minutes ago
20 Essential Irish Bars and Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watami in Parma, Ohio's Only Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar, is a Non-Stop Thrill Ride
Parma, OH1 hour ago
Vintage Photos of the Heyday of Shopping Malls in Cleveland, Including Parmatown, Westgate, Severance Center, Richmond and Euclid Square
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Where To Find Great Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Family celebrates baby Lotus’ birthday in hospital cafeteria
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Ohio Restaurant Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State
Lakewood, OH3 days ago
Fifth Annual Kitten Krazy Fundraiser Begins on March 24
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus sets 6 shows in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
With Eye on Future of West Side Market, Justin Bibb Hosts Talk With Leaders of Renowned Public Markets
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cleveland bagel shop opening its first Columbus store
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio teen accused of attacking Def Leppard drummer at Florida hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL21 hours ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attacked outside Florida hotel; Greater Cleveland teen charged
Fort Lauderdale, FL19 hours ago
Westlake Cara’s Boutique co-founders moving on after 30 years
Westlake, OH1 day ago
Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre to reopen even earlier this year
North Ridgeville, OH3 days ago
Watch live today: Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Man robs Cleveland bank at Playhouse Square
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Changes to Hinckley Lake; What it means for summer plans
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
‘They don’t care’; Cleveland woman wants city to pay for flooded basement caused by water department
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Grocery app helps shoppers save hundreds, successfully diverts 1 million pounds of food from landfills
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Jean thieves steal $2,600 worth of pairs from Old Navy store, police say
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Proposed motorsports complex moves forward on 400-acre Lorain property
Lorain, OH1 day ago
1 dies in Elyria shed fire
Elyria, OH2 days ago
At Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus Meeting, Strong Arguments Against Subsidies for Browns Stadium Renovation
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Some local churches cancel fish fries on St. Patrick’s Day
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Expanded Dyngus Day Returning to Gordon Square on April 10
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
(Updated): "Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Sells for More Than $10 Million
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Tree talk: Pepper Pike Mayor Bain sees tree canopy protected with sale of Beech Brook, says replacement trees to be planted at The Country Club
Pepper Pike, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy